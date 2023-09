All Nerfs and Buffs in Warzone 2 Season 6: What are the Meta Weapons Now

Warzone 2 Season 6 is out now and the patch notes have given us a hint about the upcoming meta weapons. Nevertheless, this article will take a detailed look at each weapon nerf and buff in the newest update.

The Season 6 patch notes have changed the way we had been looking at Warzone 2 and it is meant to balance out every single weapon category. That is why, Activision devs have nerfed and buffed various weapons that have been in the meta for too long this season.

Weapons like the Kastov 762, the M13B, and the Signal-50 received heavy nerfs. That is why, they will not be in the game’s meta anymore. Let us take a look at what Activision gave us in the patch notes, shall we?

The aim, for the new patch, is to ensure that the meta is balanced and not leaning towards a single weapon or category. That is why, all the major weapon categories such as ARs, BRs, and Sniper Rifles have faced significant nerfs. The changes listed on the top are the ones that are global and apply to both Warzone 2 and MWII. However, the Warzone 2 Only Changes is where the magic is happening.

Check out all the details below.

Global Changes

As we discussed earlier, these changes will take place in both Warzone 2 and MWII.

SMGs

Lachmann Shroud Reduced upper torso damage | MWII Only Reduced mid-far distance damage | MWII Only Minor increase in close-mid distance damage | MWII Only

Minibak Increased close distance damage | MWII Only Increased damage range | MWII Only



ARs

Kastov 762 Reduced close distance damage | MWII Only Reduced close damage range | MWII Only Increased mid damage range | MWII Only

FR Avancer Increased damage range | MWII Only



Battle Rifles

Cronen Squall Increased damage range | MWII Only



Lachmann-762 Increased damage range | MWII Only



SO-14 Increased damage range | MWII Only



TAQ-V Increased damage range | MWII Only



Shotguns

Bryson 800 Reduced far damage range | MWII Only



Expedite 12 Increased mid damage range | MWII Only



MX Guardian Reduced close damage range | MWII Only



Marksman Rifles

Tempus Torrent Reduced close damage range | MWII Only Reduced close distance damage | MWII Only Reduced damage to legs | MWII Only



Lockwood MK2 Increased mid damage range | MWII Only Increased close distance damage | MWII Only Increased damage to upper arm | MWII Only Improved sprint out time Increased hip movement speed



SA-B 50 Improved sprint out time Improved ADS time Reduced moving hip spread Increased far damage range | MWII Only



SP-R 208 Increase to mid damage range | MWII Only



Warzone 2 Only Changes

Now, let us dive into the changes that are exclusive to Warzone 2.

ARs

Chimera Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased



FR Avancer Limb Damage Multipliers increased



ISO Hemlock Neck Damage Multiplier decreased Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased



Kastov 762 Close Damage decreased Close Damage Range increased Head Damage Multiplier decreased Neck Damage Multiplier decreased Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased



M13B Close Damage decreased Close Damage Range decreased Close-mid Damage decreased Mid Damage decreased



M13C Close Damage increased Lower Limb Damage Multipliers increased



M16 Close Damage Range increased Lower Torso Damage Multipliers increased Limb Damage Multipliers increased



Battle Rifles

Cronen Squall Mid Damage Range decreased



FTAC Recon Neck Damage Multiplier increased Torso Damage Multipliers increased Limb Damage Multipliers increased



Lachmann-762 Close Damage Range increased Neck Damage Multiplier increased Torso Damage Multipliers increased Limb Damage Multipliers increased



SO-14 Close Damage Range increased Close-Mid Damage Range increased Mid Damage Range increased Far Damage increased



TAQ-V Close Damage increased Close Damage Range increased Close-mid Damage Range increased



Handguns

Basilisk Close-mid Damage increased Mid Damage increased Mid-far Damage increased Far Damage increased



FTAC Siege Head Damage Multiplier decreased Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased



GS Magna Close Damage decreased Close-mid Damage increased Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased Limb Damage Multipliers decreased



P890 Mid Damage increased Far Damage increased Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased Limb Multipliers increased



X12 Close-mid Damage increased Neck Damage Multiplier increased Torso Damage Multipliers increased Lower Limb Damage Multipliers increased



9mm Daemon Neck Damage Multiplier decreased Torso Damage Multipliers decreased Arm Damage Multipliers decreased



.50 GS Close Damage increased Mid Damage increased Far Damage increased



Shotguns

Bryson 800 Close-mid Damage Range increased



Bryson 890 Close Damage Range decreased Close-Mid Damage Range decreased Mid Damage Range decreased Mid-Far Damage Range decreased



Lockwood 300 Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased Limb Damage Multipliers increased



MX Guardian Close Damage Range increased Close-mid Damage Range increased Mid Damage increased Mid-Far Damage increased Far Damage increased



Sniper Rifles

Carrack .300 Close-mid Damage increased Far Damage increased Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased Limb Damage Multipliers increased



Signal 50 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased



SP-X 80 Close Damage Range increased Close-mid Damage Range increased Mid Damage Range increased Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased



SMGs

Neck Damage Multiplier increased Torso Damage Multipliers increased Limb Damage Multipliers increased



Fennec 45 Close Damage increased Close-mid Damage increased Head Damage Multiplier increased Neck Damage Multiplier decreased Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased



Lachmann Shroud Semi-auto Damage decreased Burst-fire Head Damage Multiplier increased Burst-fire Neck Damage Multiplier increased Burst-fire Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased



Minibak Mid Damage increased



MX9 Neck Damage Multiplier increased Torso Damage Multipliers increased Limb Damage Multipliers increased



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue causing the stat bars to occasionally display incorrect information when comparing Weapons or Attachments

Fixed an issue with the Lockwood 300 that would cause it to deal inconsistent Headshot Damage

Fixed an issue with some KV Broadside and MX Guardian Barrel Attachments where they were not offering the correct stat

These are all the buffs and nerfs you should know about in the upcoming Warzone 2 Season 6 update.