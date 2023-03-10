What Type of Game is Wo Long Fallen Dynasty?

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty is similar to a soulsborne title but has variety in gameplay. Let us break down what the game does well.

Soulsborne games in this decade have more than delivered the optimal gaming experience. The recent edition similar to the soulsborne games is Wo Long. It is one of the best games in terms of action role-playing standards and it is available on the Xbox Game Pass. It is available on the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox XS, and Xbox One.

Also Read: The Last of Us Part 1 PC specifications revealed: RTX 3060 recommended

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty: Is it a Souls-Like Game? Is it like Elder Ring?

The Wo Long Fallen Dynasty is similar to a soulsborne and it has elements of action, adventure, and role-playing. Players can customize their avatars just like Elden Ring. The game is similar to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in lots of elements such as damage numbers, gameplay, customization, and more. If you loved Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and Sekiro, then Wo Long is the game you should pick up.

The players can unleash special elemental attacks by filling their spirit meter. In addition, your morale rank decides how tough the next fight will be. Deflecting and countering attacks is the key to winning fights, just like other soulsborne titles. Players can summon a friend and play with them in a co-op mode. Players can get experience by fighting enemies which will unlock a variety of abilities and help in upgrading characters.

If you have played Nioh you might find a lot of similarities like the looting system. However, the most prominent is the portrayal of real-life events but embedding elements of fantasy with it. We recommend playing Nioh before this game so that you can experience the baseline of what Wo Long can offer you. However, if you want to jump right in, feel free since it has elements borrowed from souls titles

It will be cheaper if you get it from the Xbox Game Pass since monthly subscription costs less than $10. We definitely recommend giving this game a try since it has lots of cool things molded according to the Three Kingdoms Era. We give this game a 4 out of 5 since it has a lot of clear historical elements, seamless combat, beautiful graphics, and vivid storytelling.

For more gaming related content, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

Also Read: “I think it is all a bit misdirected”: Ludwig reacts to MrBeast drama after he tries to help people in last two videos