When xQc slid into Selena Gomez’s DMs after a dare

Twitch star xQc shares a lot with his audience on stream. Some things are personal, and some are just for fun. During one of his live streams, xQc opened up with his chat about how he tried to slide into Selena Gomez’s DMs after JustAMinx had dared the streamer.

xQc is one of the most followed streamers on Twitch and enjoys a huge fan following on other social media platforms, but is not a mainstream celebrity, yet. However, that did not stop him from trying to slide into Gomez’s DMs.

“Bro, bro, bro… “: xQc recalls JustAMinx’s dare

During his live stream, xQc recalled how JustAMinx had dared him to shoot his shot with the Wizards of Waverly Place star and DM’d her on Instagram. While she is a celebrity, Selena is currently in the headlines for an alleged feud with Hailey Bieber.

X explained the whole situation to his chat and said: “Alright, Imma just say it. I was on a call with Minx, and she convinced me, I told her it wouldn’t work (but) she convinced me to DM Selena Gomez, and I f**king did.”

He continued to say that he was not able to get through to her because her DMs were not open to all and could not receive his text.

He said: “It just said, ‘This account does not accept DMs.’ And I was like, ‘Ah, man, f*ck you, man.'”

The time Kai Cenat also approached a celebrity

xQc is not the only one to shoot his shot with a famous celebrity. Before xQc approached a celebrity, Kai Cenat approached SZA. Unlike X, he got a response from her. Once he did, Kai could not contain his excitement.

He said: “I got her laughing! Yo, what the f*ck is going on? …none of her exes ever made her laugh that much!”

During the time both had a conversation, she mentioned how she wanted to be a part of one of his live streams but was extremely scared to do so.

Just like xQc, Kai Cenat is also extremely famous on Twitch. He recently became one of the most subscribed streamers on the platform, and even broke Ludwig’s record.