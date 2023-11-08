With the first trailer on its way, when will GTA 6 release?

GTA 6 has been highly anticipated by fans globally and the wait is finally over as Rockstar Games has officially announced a trailer release date. While the game was in development, even investors didn’t get much insight into the project which kept them guessing. However, Sam Houser, the president of Rockstar Games, revealed in a newsletter, the exciting news regarding the continuation of the franchise.

Advertisement

On the occasion of 25 years of Rockstar Games, Sam Houser shared with the fanbase that the first trailer for GTA 6 will be showcased in early December 2023. In the message, the president said the following:

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.

Advertisement

Alongside this, he also shared how the company started in 1998 with a vision for creating games and becoming an essential part of the entertainment industry. He even displayed his gratitude with a heartfelt message to the fans who have supported them throughout the years and helped them evolve.

Talks of GTA 6 have been going on for a long time and fans shared various rumors or leaks surrounding the title. Moreover, with a trailer release now confirmed, the internet is rejoicing as they do not have to speculate anymore.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/B3Z_Trojan/status/1722257096425824496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Incidentally, many have taken this experience humourously as the wait has been a decade long. Nonetheless, everyone took this news with excitement and the anticipation has increased further. It can also be expected that the release date could be unveiled with the first trailer, but Rockstar Games hasn’t mentioned that yet.

When will GTA 6 be likely released for all platforms?

With the announcement of the first trailer for the game, it can be expected that the game has reached the final stage in its production process. However, time would be taken for further polishing the title, and releasing it with no issues at launch.

Advertisement

There have been speculations regarding the release date for GTA 6, and leaks suggest it to be late 2024 or early 2025. The game will be released on next-gen platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and supported PCs.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RockstarGames/status/1722237556258120163?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

When GTA 5 was first unveiled on November 2, 2011, it was originally intended to be released in 2012. However, it was followed by a delay and was finally released on consoles in September 2013. Thus it could be expected that GTA 6 be released between 1-2 years after the trailer reveal.

The same pattern was followed for Red Dead Redemption as well, which was first showcased on October 20, 2016. Following that, the final product was first released on consoles in late 2018. This might mean that GTA 6 will be released in late 2025 if Rockstar Games follows this pattern for its releases.