Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has been one of the most creative Just Chatting streamers on Twitch in recent times. Experimenting with reaction streams, talking to his chat, and now using AI, he has almost done it all. During one of his recent streams, his chat was asking AI xQc a lot of questions. One of them was about Twitch’s former CEO, Emmett Shear.

The bot was supposed to resonate with the streamer’s opinions but ended up bad-mouthing Twitch’s ex-boss. This shocked xQc and he ended up panic-jumping to the next question.

AI xQc calls Twitch’s ex-boss “brain dead”, real one panics

One Twitch user asked his AI what it thought about Emmett Shear. For the unversed, Emmett was one of the oldest CEOs of the purple platform and was accused of being too old school and not understanding what the audience and streamers wanted. xQc was taken aback by what the bot said.

“Dude, I’m not even gonna lie, bro, like that guy was absolutely braindead, you know? He was actually, like, an actual NPC.”

xQc exclaimed “Yo… yoooooo” before he panicked and moved to the next question. He then continued to ask the bot what were his views on chat.

xQc’s AI has done it before as well

This is not the first time AI xQc has called someone braindead. A few days ago, the bot called Ludwig the most brain-dead streamer of all time. When asked about the former Twitch streamer, the bot said:

“Ludwig is probably the most braindead streamer if you really think about it. I mean, the guy doesn’t know how to do anything except play melee really.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The bot continued: “He’s one of the most popular because he is literally just a good-looking white guy, but I feel he just doesn’t have… like any substance to him as a streamer. I could be wrong but that’s just what I feel like.”

Not only was the audience shocked at the response, but xQc was also taken aback and said: “What the f**k was that dude.”

Prior to this, the bot had commented on trainwreckstv and called him a fraud. Needless to say, everyone is taking it as lighthearted fun, but someday the AI bot may land xQc in a lot of trouble.