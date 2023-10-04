The Best Lachmann 762 Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 6

The Lachmann 762 has become the most used Battle Rifle after the Season 6 Update. This guide will cover the best Lachmann 762 loadout in Warzone 2.

Battle Rifles were some of the best weapons in the game for the past couple of Seasons. The TAQ V and the Cronen Squall dominated the charts in the earlier seasons. But since the Season 5 update, the Assault Rifles have taken back that spot. However, after the Season 6 Patch, the developers have managed to strike a balance between both categories. Now, the battle is between the Kastov 762 and the Lachmann 762.

Both weapons are completely different from one another with different strengths and weaknesses. This piece will look at the best Lachmann 762 loadout in Warzone 2 and see accompaniments such as the best perks and equipment along with the good secondary weapon. Without further ado, let us get into it and see why it is one of the best weapons in the game.

The Lachmann 762 is severely under-used in the current meta even after its huge buff. It is a good battle rifle with high damage. However, the vertical recoil can be a problem for a lot of players which is why they refrain from using it. Hence, they always divert to weapons that are much easier to use such as the M13B and the Kastov 762.

We urge you to try the build we will showcase in this piece because it eliminates all of the weaknesses of the weapon. It even puts it on par with the Kastov and the M13B. We will aim to get a little bit more control of the weapon through this loadout and better the fundamentals of the weapon.

But first, let us see how you can unlock this weapon if you are a beginner.

How to Unlock the Lachmann 762

It is quite easy to unlock the Lachmann 762 in Warzone 2. All you have to do is rank up to Level 16. Once you do, you will have the weapon in your Gunsmith. You will still need to grind for attachments which will take a while. That being said, the DMZ mode is faster if you want to rank up your weapons. Otherwise, you can always head to Resurgence mode to gather XP.

Attachment Breakdown

Once you have finished the grind for the attachments. We recommend using the following ones.

Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel

15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel Muzzle: Tempus GH50

We start off the loadout with any Optic of your choice. It does not matter what it is as long as you feel comfortable using it. Most of the players prefer an Aim OP-V4 or a Cronen Mini Pro. Although, the choice is yours. Follow that up with the 50-Round Drum Magazine. Since you will majorly be using this weapon in fully automatic mode, it is important to have an extended magazine on it.

This will help you shoot continuously in longer ranges and have enough bullets to face multiple enemies. The FTAC Ripper is one of the best Underbarrels for stability. It ensures that you can land your shots at longer ranges. It also increases the aiming idle stability, recoil stabilization, and hip-fire accuracy.

For the Barrel, we recommend going with the resident 15.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel. It increases the damage range and bullet velocity, and betters recoil control and hip-fire accuracy. Finish off the loadout with the Tempus GH50 Muzzle. Its sole job is to help control vertical recoil. This reinforces the weapon and ensures you land your shots no matter the range.

Secondary

The Lachmann 762 is a medium to long-range weapon. It will struggle in closer ranges due to its fire rate and mobility. However, there is a solution. You can use Overkill and equip any fast-paced SMG or shotgun. We recommend going with an SMG since a shotgun like the Lockwood 300 is situational. For this particular build, we recommend going with the newest ISO 9mm SMG. You can check out a sample build below.

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Ammunition: 9mm Hollowpoint

9mm Hollowpoint Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Demo Fade Tac

This loadout betters the fundamentals of the weapon and makes it faster and better. You can use any other SMG you are comfortable with but for this particular weapon, we recommend the ISO 9mm.

Perks and Equipment

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal Equipment: Semtex

Semtex Tactical Equipment: Flashbang

We start off with the Overkill perk as we mentioned earlier. Overkill is going to let us use the SMG that we require in close-quarters combat. Pair that perk up with Double Time. It doubles the duration of the tactical sprint which is extremely useful in getting away from enemies or chasing them.

For the Bonus Perk, we recommend using Fast Hands since it will increase the weapon switching speed, reload speed, and equipment using speed. For the Ultimate Perk, we recommend going with High Alert since it notifies you every time you are in the line of sight of enemies. This increases survivability since it allows you to get away whenever your vision pulses.

For the Lethal equipment, we recommend going with something faster like the Semtex since it is easy to use. Lastly, a Flashbang is reliable and one of the most effective Tactical equipment to use.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout is one of the best when it comes to the Lachmann 762 because it completes the weapon. It gives the weapon some bullet velocity, an extended magazine to deal with more enemies, some stability with the FTAC Ripper, and lots of recoil control with the Tempus. In addition, we do not have to worry about close-quarters gunfights since we have an SMG to help with that.

The perks increase the mobility and survivability of the overall loadout. The balance of survivability and aggression is exactly the kind of playstyle one should prioritize while using the Lachmann 762 in Warzone 2.