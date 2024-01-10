Fans call Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s cluttered UI a sight for sore eyes

Judging from early reviews from industry bigshots, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League might be set to dissappoint fans. Critics pointed out that the combat system provided in the game feels repetitive while exploring the open world and it isn’t eye-catching either.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to release as soon as February 2, 2024, and many have gotten the chance the try it out. Following the recent story leak, massive portion of hype died out from fans. Fans even called the upcoming title disappointing, knowing Rocksteady’s performance with the Batman Arkham series in the past.

Upon seeing the early gameplay footage, fans shared the same views despite not playing the game. Fans of the Batman Arkham series spanning across the globe are left disappointed with Rocksteady’s live-service take on the superhero game genre. Some even spoke about the lackluster atmosphere in the upcoming Suicide Squad game as well.

Netizens even came in unison when complaining about the cluttered UI in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. According to everyone, the UI in the game looks confusing and restrictive due to the spread of information all across the screen. Some have even thrashed UI designers for making such a horror that blocks the screen completely. Fans have also made fun of the title by calling it a “text-based” game.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League might match the controversy of the movies

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has faced the terrible fate of receiving a mixed reception from fans similar to the movie series. While many regard the movie to be outstanding, the counter-half of the fanbase shares views of it being a no-brain only-action movie. Likewise, the upcoming game is facing a similar criticism, though it is more on the negative side to be precise.

Critics and fans combined have shared overall negative views on the upcoming Suicide Squad game which involves bad open-world, boring combat, and more. The lackluster nature of the AAA live-service even got harsh criticism to the point it got compared to mobile games, in terms of graphics and cluttered screen UI. Furthermore, fans even share a collective rage towards the studio for implementing micro-transactions and battle passes in the AAA story genre.

However, many games in the industry do get released while not being in their top form. For instance, Cyberpunk 2077 faced similar criticism after its initial release, only to be titled one of the best open-world RPG titles in 2023. With the upcoming game from Rocksteady being only less than a month away, it is possible to fix a few small issues before release.