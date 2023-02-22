Get the Most Value out of Your SP-X 80 with This One-Shot Headshot Class Loadout in Warzone 2!

This SP-X 80 loadout in Warzone 2 is designed for long-range effectiveness by increasing the TTK over headshots. Accuracy is the name of the game.

The loadout we will be looking at is Metaphor’s one-shot headshot loaded of the SP-X 80. The loadout also has a close-range gun in the form of the Chimera. By using this class setup, you ensure that your mobility does not take a hit while also retaining control over medium to long ranges with the Sniper and close-range control with the Chimera. Without further delay, let us get into the setup.

Metaphor’s SP-X 80 and Chimera Loadout is Built for Versatility in Warzone 2

Note: Metaphor covered only the SP-X 80 in this video. However, you can check out our Chimera loadout below for attachments.

SP-X 80

Let us break down why we use certain attachments for the gun quickly in this section. The first attachment we will use is the NilSound 90 Muzzle. One of the better attachments for this gun since it gives us sound suppression, and increases the bullet velocity and the damage range as well. In addition, it also offers recoil smoothness so the follow-through is adequate.

The second attachment is the one which will help one-shotting players. It is the .500 Incendiary Ammunition. It does incendiary damage after you hit the enemy, the residue of the active damage will deal DoT damage( damage over time) to eventually finish off enemies. A headshot will be a kill. The third attachment will be the FSS OLE-V Laser. This is a crucial attachment as it increases the handling of the gun. It gives us increased sprint-to-fire speed, ADS speed, and aiming stability.

The next attachment will help us max out on our aiming speed, stability, and mobility while crouching. For that purpose, we will equip the MAX DMR Precision Stock. The last attachment will round out the stats and give us a lighter gun so that we can scope in and move around smoothly. For that purpose, we will use the Schlager Match Grip which increases our sprint-to-fire and ADS speed further.

For the perk package, we recommend running Vanguard or Weapon’s Specialist according to your needs. In terms of lethal equipment, we recommend equipping the Drill Charge to flush out buildings while the Smoke Grenade can be used for quick getaways. That is all you need to know about this class setup. Check out Metaphor’s Channel here and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 videos!

