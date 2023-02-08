Hogwarts Legacy frame drops: Possible cause, how to fix stuttering in PC

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated game of 2023 and people who have early access to the game are not leaving any stoned unturned while exploring the wizarding world. However, the ones playing it on PC might have a different story to share. Hogwarts Legacy is facing frame drops and stuttering according to many PC players.

If you’re one of the few facing these frame drops, this guide will help you fix them.

How to fix Hogwarts Legacy frame drops?

@HogwartsLegacy any word on PC optimizations coming up? It’s unplayable with my RTX 2080TI on the games lowest settings I get upwards of 10 seconds of frame freeze and drop down to 2fps every 10 seconds — Steven Mackey (@stevenmackeyman) February 8, 2023

Many disappointed PC players turned to the developers seeking help for what seems to be a frame drop issue, even in PCs that have amazing specifications.

While Avalanche has provided a recommended setting, many players are experiencing issues. Here is how you can try to solve them:

Try disabling ray-tracing

If that doesn’t work then turn on DLSS

DLSS should be adjusted to Ultra Performance mode

Downgrade graphic settings to lower specifications

Graphics card drivers need to be updated

This Reddit user gave a potential solution to the stuttering problem if the above steps don’t work.

What are the minimum and recomend specifications?

Those wondering if their PCs meet the minimum requirements can check the hardware suggested by Avalanche:

Minimum:

64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 P rocessor: Intel Core i5-6600 (3.3Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2Ghz)

Intel Core i5-6600 (3.3Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2Ghz) Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 85 GB available space

Recommended:

64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 (3.2Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 Ghz)

Intel Core i7-8700 (3.2Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 Ghz) Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or INTEL Arc A770

NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or INTEL Arc A770 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 85 GB available space

Players might have to tweak and figure out which settings work best for them to properly enjoy the Hogwarts experience.

