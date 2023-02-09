Warzone 2 Youtuber Uses the Chimera Assault Rifle Like an SMG; Check out Build Here!

ShawnP made a build around the Chimera that involved transforming the Assault Rifle into an SMG in Warzone 2. Loadout below.

The Chimera in itself is a good assault rifle but if you make it in SMG with this build, it will increase the handling and the mobility so much that you will be able to take close-range fights with it. Today, we will be breaking down ShawnP’s Chimera loadout that turning it into an SMG. Let us take a look at the attachments.

How to Turn the Chimera into an SMG in Warzone 2 ft. ShawnP

The first attachment we will use is the 45-Round Mag which is going to make sure we do not run out of ammo when taking fights against multiple opponents. The next attachment is the Cronen Mini Red Dot to provide us with a clear line of sight. Alternatively, you can also use the Cronen Mini Pro. Both of these are great options for you to keep on target during gunfights.

The Bruen Flash Grip will help us increase our ADS and Sprint to fire speed which are essential stats to convert this weapon into a run-and-gun SMG. The VLK LZR 7MW will give the gun more ADS and sprint-to-fire speed along with an additional aiming stability increase. The last attachment will be a TV Wrecker Grip which helps with aim walking steadiness and hip-fire accuracy. However, it does not have any downsides which make it one of the best attachments.

These are all the attachments you will need to know about this loadout. Use it however you like but we recommend going to close-range gunfights a lot more. Check out ShawnP’s channel here and make sure to stay tuned at TheSportsRush for more Warzone 2 content!

