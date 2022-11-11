God of War Ragnarok: Best Items and Skills to Buy for Beginners

God of War Ragnarok has some of the best combat mechanics out of the modern AAA games. Here are some beginner skills you can pick up.

The Best skills you can get are Immolation and Permafrost since it supercharges your weapons. These supercharged weapons will do extra damage on hits, and the corresponding skill after getting these will shoot waves and explosions. These skills unlock at Weapon Level 2, making them relatively easy to obtain. Make sure to get them first.

Armor Wise, you have to go with the Fortified Husk Set or the Vidar’s Set since they have decent stats and good attack power. Anything that can increase your attack and defence significantly contributes to your gameplay difficulty, making it more manageable.

God of War Ragnarok: Beginner-Friendly Skills and Armor

Skill – Hyperion Grapple

The Hyperion Grapple is an old God of War move where Kratos uses both of his blades to pull himself towards the enemy and tackle them. Players can use it to get out of a pinch when enemies surround them, and it also deals a lot of STUN damage. It is 750 XP points to buy.

Skill – Glacial Rake

This skill applies FROST to the enemy and is quick to use. You can get it for the Leviathan Axe; you can also buy the Vengeful Sickle if you want a ranged option. Glacial Rake costs 750 XP, the same as Hyperion Grapple.

Atreus Skill – Watchful Protector

This skill allows Atreus to be bait and distract enemies if you are getting overpowered by them. It can let you get away, get some health points, and finish a tough fight without having to die and restart the checkpoint.

God of War Ragnarok Armor – Nidavellir’s Finest Armor and Armor of Radiance

Players can obtain both armors early in the game; both provide an excellent Vitality boost to the players by upgrading.

Attachments – The Furious Maul

This attachment is the most versatile one for beginners and will help keep your Strength on a level for the first time you fight Thor.

