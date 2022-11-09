Who is Freyr in God of War Ragnarok? Freya’s Brother Explained

Freyr is Lady Frigga’s brother in God of War Ragnarok, who leads the army of Kratos against Asgard in the final battle.

Caution: Spoilers Ahead, Read at your discretion.

When we first meet Freyr, he is a Vanir leader. He is surprisingly hostile towards Kratos without knowing who he is until Freya, in Her Bird form, flies close and interrupts the hostility. As soon as we save him, he becomes mellow to Kratos. Towards the climax of the game, he is with Kratos leading the charge toward Asgard against the forces of Odin.

But who is Freyr? Is he just as prevalent in Norse Mythology? Yes, he is a colossal figure in Norse Mythology since being Frigga’s brother is a huge responsibility. In this article, we will look at the mythological significance of Freyr.

Also Read: God of War Ragnarok release time, Jotnar Edition, and more details

Freyr Explained: God of War Ragnarok



Freyr is associated with virility, kinship, and fair weather in Old Norse Mythology. His pet name Yngvi as lovingly given by Freya is related to a Royal Household in Sweden. Freyr is of Vanir origin, the son of Njordr, and the brother of Frigga, the former leader of the Valkyries. Freya stopped leading the Valkyries after her marriage to Odin.

Freyr is also an uncle to Baldur. He is offered the realm of Alfheim as a present from the gods. However, he abandoned Alfheim after discovering Odin and Freya’s marriage. He also initially hates Mimir because Freyr believes Mimir sold her sister to the Aesir.

Freyr’s role in the game is essential as he is the driving force behind the invasion of Asgard. Although, as an NPC, he is quite an interesting character. He is sarcastic, funny, and witty. He holds great significance in the final battle and assists Kratos in taking down Odin’s forces. We do not know of his final fate after the battle as Asgard perishes.

Also Read: All God of War Ragnarok performance modes for PS4 and PS5 detailed