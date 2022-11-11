God of War Ragnarok: Draugr holes location and how to find them

God of War Ragnarok has a lot of missions across the Realm and for the more adventurous ones, there are side quests. These missions give players extra loot that helps them throughout the game. One of these is a Favor which entails finding, destroying, and closing Draugr holes.

Here are all the locations of Draugr holes that will help you defeat The Hateful and close the holes.

Where are all Draugr Holes located in God of War Ragnarok?

There are six Draugr holes or pits spread all over the world of God of War Ragnarok. These can be found as the story progresses and players have to spend a substantial amount of time trying to find them and finish this quest.

Svartalfheim

Two Draugr holes can be found in Svartalfheim. One is located in the Watchtower in the Bay of Bounty and the second hole can be found at The Applecore.

The Bay of Bounty area is the first pit players will come across and will only be accessible after some progress is made in the story. The second pit will be noticeable to those who reached the point where they have to help Tyr escape the prison. Players should take a detour to the left if they want to find this pit. It is hidden in a room which is to the right of the corridor.

Alfheim

To reach the next hole, players will have to explore the Tower of Light with Tyr. After that, they will be able to reach an area called The Barrens. There, players will come across a side quest called the Secret of the Sands. Upon completing this quest, players should move towards the southwest and reach the third pit which is on top of a cliff.

Vanaheim

Vanaheim is the next stop where players can find two Draugr Holes. The first is to the left of the Abandoned Village and can be approached after saving Freya. The second one can only be reached after players have completed the Scent of Survival and Return of the River quest and have made their way to The Plains.

After finishing the two quests, players can take the boat to the middle of the river. From here they will be able to access the Draugr Hole.

Midgard

After players destroy five Draugr holes, they will find the last one at Midgard. They will be able to locate it under the cliff and towards the northeast of Tyr’s Temple. However, players will not be able to reach the place till they’ve traveled through Vanaheim.

Once players have closed the last hole, they will complete the Born from Fire favor, which is also a pre-requisite for players who want to get the Platinum Trophy.

