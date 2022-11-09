This article will look at the God of War Ragnarok Trophy List to see which quests need completion for Platinum.

God of War Ragnarok has thirty-six trophies in total. Among those, one is Platinum, Four are Gold trophies, 15 are Silver, and 16 are Bronze. There are no online trophies, and all of them are obtainable through story missions, game progression and completing quests. Let us look at them in Detail.

God of War Ragnarok Trophy List

Platinum

The Bear and the Wolf – Obtained by collecting all trophies

Gold

Ready for Commitment – Fully Upgrade One Armor Set

Fully Upgrade One Armor Set Ragnarok – Battle the All-Father, Chp 17.

– Battle the All-Father, Chp 17. Grave Mistake – Battle King Hrolf, Favor: Fit for a King

Battle King Hrolf, Favor: Fit for a King The True Queen – Battle Gna, The New Valkyrie Queen, Favor: Defend your Valor.

Silver

Spartan Ways – Automatic Story-related Trophy, Chp 12: Reunion

Automatic Story-related Trophy, Chp 12: Reunion Full Belly – Collect all Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead

Collect all Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead Phalanx – Collect all 5 Shields; 3 are crafted, 1 is story related, and 1 is found in a legendary chest

Collect all 5 Shields; 3 are crafted, 1 is story related, and 1 is found in a legendary chest Collector – Collect all 14 Relics and Sword Hilts

Collect all 14 Relics and Sword Hilts Dragon Slayer – Craft the Dragon Scale Armor

Craft the Dragon Scale Armor How’s it Going – Fully repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil

Fully repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil Funeral for a Friend – Complete the Favor: A Viking Funeral

Complete the Favor: A Viking Funeral Full Gufa – Free all the Hafgufas

Free all the Hafgufas Making Amends – Free the Lyngbakr

Free the Lyngbakr It was a Good Day – Retrieve Mardoll

– Retrieve Mardoll Invasive Species – Complete all the Crater Hunts

Complete all the Crater Hunts Besties – Pet Sveki and Svanna

Pet Sveki and Svanna Rightful Place – Return all the Lindwyrms to Ratotaskr

Return all the Lindwyrms to Ratotaskr Pure of Hart – Return the Stags of the Four Seasons

Return the Stags of the Four Seasons Trials by Fire –Complete the Muspelheim Trials

Bronze

The Florist – Collect One Flower from Each of the Realms

– Collect One Flower from Each of the Realms The Librarian – Collect each of the books of Kvasir’s Poems

– Collect each of the books of Kvasir’s Poems The Curator – Collect all Artifacts

– Collect all Artifacts How it Started – Equip an Enchantment

– Equip an Enchantment Spit Shine – Upgrade One Piece of Armor

– Upgrade One Piece of Armor Knock of the Rust – Purchase a Skill

– Purchase a Skill A Grizzly Encounter – Battle the Bear

– Battle the Bear Blood Debt – Battle Thor

– Battle Thor Backyard Brawl – Battle the Mysterious Valkyrie

– Battle the Mysterious Valkyrie Root of the Problem – Battle Nidhogg

– Battle Nidhogg The Cauldron – Destroy Gryla’s Cauldron

– Destroy Gryla’s Cauldron Off the Leash – Battle Garm

– Battle Garm Comeuppance – Battle Heimdall

– Battle Heimdall Better Together – Battle Hrist and Mist

– Battle Hrist and Mist Rebel Leader – Complete Favor: Spirt of Rebellion

– Complete Favor: Spirt of Rebellion New Friends – Fetch Lunda’s Orb

These are all the trophies in the game. God of War Ragnarok is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5.

