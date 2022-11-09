God of War Ragnarok Trophy List
Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Wed Nov 09 2022
This article will look at the God of War Ragnarok Trophy List to see which quests need completion for Platinum.
God of War Ragnarok has thirty-six trophies in total. Among those, one is Platinum, Four are Gold trophies, 15 are Silver, and 16 are Bronze. There are no online trophies, and all of them are obtainable through story missions, game progression and completing quests. Let us look at them in Detail.
God of War Ragnarok Trophy List
Platinum
- The Bear and the Wolf – Obtained by collecting all trophies
Gold
- Ready for Commitment – Fully Upgrade One Armor Set
- Ragnarok – Battle the All-Father, Chp 17.
- Grave Mistake – Battle King Hrolf, Favor: Fit for a King
- The True Queen – Battle Gna, The New Valkyrie Queen, Favor: Defend your Valor.
Silver
- Spartan Ways – Automatic Story-related Trophy, Chp 12: Reunion
- Full Belly – Collect all Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead
- Phalanx – Collect all 5 Shields; 3 are crafted, 1 is story related, and 1 is found in a legendary chest
- Collector – Collect all 14 Relics and Sword Hilts
- Dragon Slayer – Craft the Dragon Scale Armor
- How’s it Going – Fully repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil
- Funeral for a Friend – Complete the Favor: A Viking Funeral
- Full Gufa – Free all the Hafgufas
- Making Amends – Free the Lyngbakr
- It was a Good Day – Retrieve Mardoll
- Invasive Species – Complete all the Crater Hunts
- Besties – Pet Sveki and Svanna
- Rightful Place – Return all the Lindwyrms to Ratotaskr
- Pure of Hart – Return the Stags of the Four Seasons
- Trials by Fire –Complete the Muspelheim Trials
Bronze
- The Florist – Collect One Flower from Each of the Realms
- The Librarian – Collect each of the books of Kvasir’s Poems
- The Curator – Collect all Artifacts
- How it Started – Equip an Enchantment
- Spit Shine – Upgrade One Piece of Armor
- Knock of the Rust – Purchase a Skill
- A Grizzly Encounter – Battle the Bear
- Blood Debt – Battle Thor
- Backyard Brawl – Battle the Mysterious Valkyrie
- Root of the Problem – Battle Nidhogg
- The Cauldron – Destroy Gryla’s Cauldron
- Off the Leash – Battle Garm
- Comeuppance – Battle Heimdall
- Better Together – Battle Hrist and Mist
- Rebel Leader – Complete Favor: Spirt of Rebellion
- New Friends – Fetch Lunda’s Orb
These are all the trophies in the game. God of War Ragnarok is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5.
