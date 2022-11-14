Is Tyr Dead or Alive at the End of God of War Ragnarok? He is Alive, and you can find him in the Aesir Prison Wreckage.

It is revealed that Odin was disguised as Tyr when he killed Brok at the start of the final mission. Fans started asking questions about the whereabouts about the location of the real Tyr. Is he alive? Or dead? It turns out he was still in prison in the Aesir Prison, where Odin keeps his prized prisoners. You can find him after the game by visiting Niflheim in the Aesir Prison Wreckage.

Let us take a deep dive in regards to the whole Tyr situation.

Is Tyr Dead at The End of God of War Ragnarok? All Questions Answered



You can find Tyr in the Aesir Prison Wreckage, standing inside his cell, contemplating. After you are free and reveal the news to him, he seems a little taken aback and says he needs space to process it. Mimir confirms that he is no doubt the original Tyr. We have attached a video above to show you the interaction between Kratos and Tyr.

Tyr also says he knows Kratos from somewhere. This could indicate Tyr going to different pantheons in search of answers and knowledge, as depicted in murals. After we rescue him, Tyr is found in the Aesir and Vanir forest stronghold, calming himself by doing what looks like a form of Yoga. He interacts with Freya about how well she endured during her time of crisis with her people.

Mimir suspects that Odin didn’t kill Tyr because he was more valuable to him alive than dead. We do not know if this is the last we see of the Norse God of War, but it will be revealed in the coming years when Santa Monica says what they want to do with this franchise.

