How to get the Berserker Armor in God of War Ragnarok: Berserker Gravestones to Beat to get the Armor

This article will examine the Berserker Gravestones you need to beat to get the Berserker Armor God of War Ragnarok.

Some Armor sets in the game are worth hassling over. This Armor set is one of those. You will get an Armor that works for all strategies regardless of attack or defense. However, you will need to defeat the Berserkers, who are very strong. To find the Armor pieces, you should journey to specific areas that will reward you with the pieces and the chance to fight the Berserkers. That is what we will discuss in the coming section. Let us get into it.

Berserker Armor Pieces Locations in God of War Ragnarok



The first Armor piece is in Midgard, in the Lake of Nine. The boss fight here is Fraekni the Zealous; we already have done a walkthrough about beating him previously. You can check it out below. But after beating him, he will drop you some beautiful loot along with the first Armor piece, which is the Berserker Armor Waist Guard. He is an aggressive and melee-based enemy so watch out.

The next Armor Piece is in Alfheim in the Barrens. This a triple boss fight; however, it is quite easy to do if you have good equipment and combat experience. So make sure you level up your Armor before fighting these three. After you defeat them, you will get the Berserker Cuirass, the Chest Armor.

The third and final Armor Piece is in the Mist Fields in Niflheim. However, you can only get to this after you complete the main story. Make sure you are upgraded to the max because this is a tough fight. You will get the final piece of the Armor after beating this boss, the Berserker Gauntlets.

