2023 LIV Golf Chicago: Exploring the $25,000,000 Purse and Prize Money Breakdown

Sep 22, 2023; Sugar Grove, Illinois, USA; Brooks Koepka works out on the range during the first round of the LIV Golf Chicago golf tournament at Rich Harvest Farms. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

With just two more events remaining on its 2023 calendar, LIV Golf is back for its Chicago event, whixh is currently underway. Taking place at the Rich Harvest Palms in Sugar Grove Illinois, the 48-player tournament started off with a bang on September 22nd with the standard no cut, 54-hole format and a whopping $25 million purse up for grabs. Here’s all the juicy info that you need to know about the event.

2023 LIV Chicago: Defending Champion, Party Hole and More

Defending champion Cameron Smith, will be looking forward to the first ever repeat win on the league. Another player hot on the green is Brooks Koepka, who is the only LIV golfer who’ll be playing in the Ryder Cup this Friday. He has been focused and practicing with his former PGA Tour colleagues for the win,

“My whole mindset has been to practice for that the last few weeks. Yeah, I mean, look, I think it’s one of the top six, seven, biggest sporting events you can have. So I like it when there’s a little bit more eyeballs, a little bit more pressure,”

he said during a pre-event presser at Rich Harvest Farms.

Another exciting thing to look forward to is LIV’s par-3 17th “party hole” at TPC Scottsdale, set up with amphitheater-style seating from tee to green, a live DJ, music, and more!

Much like its previous events, the winner will take home a $4 million paycheck which is 20% of the $25 million prize purse. The runner up will bag $2,250,000, and the third place holder will be getting $1,500,000.

Prize Purse and Prize Money Breakdown (Individual and Team)

Much like the other events on the LIV Golf calendar, the prize money will be split between players tied in points. With LIV players still not eligible for the Official World Golf Ranking points, winners have to make do with huge paychecks. Here’s the individual breakdown of the $25 million prize money:

Position Prize Money 1 $4,000,000 2 $2,125,000 3 $1,500,000 4 $1,000,000 5 $800,000 6 $700,000 7 $610,000 8 $530,000 9 $460,000 10 $415,000 11 $390,000 12 $370,000 13 $350,000 14 $330,000 15 $310,000 16 $290,000 17 $280,000 18 $270,000 19 $260,000 20 $250,000 21 $240,000 22 $230,000 23 $220,000 24 $210,000 25 $205,000 26 $200,000 27 $195,000 28 $190,000 29 $185,000 30 $180,000 31 $175,000 32 $170,000 33 $165,000 34 $160,000 35 $155,000 36 $150,000 37 $147,500 38 $145,000 39 $142,500 40 $140,000 41 $137,500 42 $135,000 43 $132,500 44 $130,000 45 $127,500 46 $125,000 47 $122,500 48 $120,000

With LIV Golf following a team competition format as well, the winning team will be taking home $3,000,000 in winnings out of the total $5,000,000 prize money. The winnings will be divided equally among players in the team. Following is the prize distribution for the team format:

Position Prize Money 1 $3,000,000 2 $1,500,000 3 $500,000

Who is your pick to win the LIV Chicago event?