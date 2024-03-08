Amid Speculations Rory McIlroy Shuns Down Any Possibilities Of Switching To LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy was speculated to make a switch to LIV Golf for weeks, following his softened stance for the rival league following Jon Rahm’s decision to join the Saudi-funded league. In addition to that, his former agent also shared a similar sort of view. But defying all those perspectives, McIlroy sternly made it clear that he’d continue to play for the PGA Tour, and had absolutely no intentions of making a switch.

On Thursday, he stated that he would like to continue with the legacy and prestige that the PGA Tour showers upon its golfers rather than join a start-up golf association with no security.

Rory McIlroy Chooses PGA Tour Over LIV Golf

McIlroy started in an interview with ESPN, by saying that he is a traditionalist.

“I love winning golf tournaments and looking at the trophy and seeing Sam Sneyd won this trophy, or Ben Hogan, or Gene Sarazen, or Jack Nicklaus, or Gary Player, or Tiger Woods, or Nick Faldo, or whoever it is. The people that came before me. That to me is a big deal in our game.”

Added to that, he continued,

“If we were to all put our heads together and be like ‘What can we all do to come back together and move forward and be a little more cohesive’, then I would sort of be for that’”.

McIlroy wants to play with the best players apart from the majors. This is why he asked the tour authorities to allow the LIV golfers to return without charge.

But sometime back, when his former agent Chandler shed his views about Rory’s changed tone, it indicated that the four-time major winner was somewhere in between and wanted to shift from the PGA Tour to LIV. Moreover, McIlroy held a pivotal position on the tour board as a Player Director, but after he withdrew, people started suspecting otherwise.

Although it’s clear that the PGA Tour used McIlroy as a scapegoat during the war between the PGA Tour and LIV, McIlroy’s statements clarified that he wouldn’t be able to give up on the Tour so easily.