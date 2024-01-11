Bryson DeChambeau Reveals Team Member From Crushers GC Who Is Late to Meetings as LIV Golf Gears Up For New Season

Aug 12, 2023; Bedminster, New Jersey, USA; Bryson DeChambeau walks on the ninth hole during the second round of the LIV Golf Bedminster golf tournament at Trump National Bedminster. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf and Bryson DeChambeau are all ready for the upcoming 2024 season. The League’s social media handle shared an Instagram Story of their day 3 BTS. The story featured the former US Open Champion and Crushers GC captain. In the short video, he was asked who was always late for team meetings and was most likely to miss them as a result. DeChambeau replied by revealing that player to be Paul Casey.

Paul Casey is an English golfer who has been playing on the LIV Golf league since its inception in 2022. His first event was at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. He ended up solo sixth on the leaderboard and earned $648,000. Casey has been a part of the Bryson DeChambeau-led Crushers GC since day one.

When Does The LIV Golf 2024 Season Commence?

The third season of the Saudi-backed league starts February 2 at the El Camaleon Golf Course with the first event being the LIV Golf Mayakoba. It is the second consecutive season that Mayakoba will be opening the season for the league. Interestingly, it is expected that a new team apart from the original 12 teams, will be playing in the first event of 2024.

As per reports, LIV Golf’s newest member Jon Rahm will be captaining the new team. Also, in a recent Instagram post, which was later deleted, the league accidentally revealed that the winner of the Abu Dhabi Promotional event, Kalle Samooja, had joined Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks GC. Jinichiro Kozuma, Kieran Vincent, and Andy Ogletree are the other three new players signed for the 2024 season.

Another major update this season for LIV Golf is the addition of two new venues, Hong Kong and Nashville. Hong Kong Golf Club and The Grove will be hosting the Invitational series event, respectively. USA, Saudi Arabia, and UK-based tournament venues are yet to be decided and announced.

It would be interesting to see whether Talor Gooch and Bryson DeChambeau‘s Crushers GC can retain their respective Individual Championship and Team Championship title later in the 2024 season. LIV Golf will also hope for good outcomes from the soon-to-be-finalized PGA Tour and PIF merger deal.