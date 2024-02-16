2024 Genesis Invitational Tiger Woods Friday Tee Times

Feb 15, 2024; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Tiger Woods on the tenth hole during the first round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods finally made his first PGA Tour appearance of the year at the ongoing 2024 Genesis Invitational. He shot a decent 1 over par 71 in the first round on Thursday and is placed on the T45 rank on the leaderboard. Despite shooting five great birdies, he had to end up with a par score because of his six bogeys at Riviera Golf Course.

Advertisement

The 15-time major champion paired alongside his great friends Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland in the first round. The trio will be back again on Friday with their tee time scheduled at 2:54 p.m. ET.

Woodland shot a round of 1 under par 70 in the opening round of the 2024 Genesis Invitational. Meanwhile, Thomas stands on the same T60 on the leaderboard having shot 1 over par 72.

Advertisement

Below is the full list of pairings and tee times of the ongoing PGA Tour signature event at Riviera Golf Course:

Tee time Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 10:20 a.m. Nick Dunlap Grayson Murray 10:32 a.m. Will Zalatoris Matt Kuchar Sam Ryder 10:44 a.m. Luke List JJ Spaun Kevin Yu 10:56 a.m. Jason Day Tony Finau Brendon Todd 11:08 a.m. Lee Hodges Brian Harman Hideki Matsuyama 11:20 a.m. Sepp Straka Si Woo Kim Andrew Putnam 11:32 a.m. Rickie Fowler Mackenzie Hughes Patrick Rodgers 11:44 a.m. Taylor Moore Kurt Kitayama Eric Cole 12:01 p.m. Sahith Theegala Xander Schauffele Xander Schauffele 12:13 p.m. Collin Morikawa Matt Fitzpatrick Scottie Scheffler 12:25 p.m. Wyndham Clark Rory McIlroy Max Homa 12:27 p.m. Adam Scott Alex Smalley Taylor Montgomery 12:49 p.m. Nicolai Hojgard Chase Johnson 1:01 p.m. Charley Hoffman Beau Hossler Ben Griffin 1:13 p.m. Lucas Glover Byeong Hun An Adam Schenk 1:25 p.m. Emiliano Grillo Russell Henley Sungjae Im 1:42 p.m. Keegan Bradley Tom Hoge Harris English 1:54 p.m. Chris Kirk Corey Conners JT Poston 2:06 p.m. Adam Svensson Seamus Power Denny McCarthy 2:18 p.m. Cam Davis Adam Hadwin Cameron Young 2:30 p.m. Nick Taylor Viktor Hovland Sam Burns 2:42 p.m. Tom Kim Patrick Cantlay Jordan Spieth 2:54 p.m. Justin Thomas Tiger Woods Gary Woodland 3:06 p.m. Ludvig Aberg Nick Hardy Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Analyzing Tiger Woods’ Performance On Day One Of The Genesis Invitational

The 15-time major winner started off his campaign at the Riviera Golf course with a stellar birdie on the first hole, but followed it with two consecutive bogeys on the second and third holes. Before completing his front nine holes, he shot two more birdies on fourth and sixth holes and had a 1 under par score.

Tiger Woods started his back nine holes with an unfortunate bogey on 10th hole. In the following 11th hole, he again got fans in awe with a blistering birdie. But the moment of joy was short-lived as he shot two more bogeys on the 12th and 15th hole. In the last two holes of the 2024 Genesis Invitational opening round, he carded a birdie and then bogey to finish with a score of 1 over par 72.

Fans will hope for the 82-time PGA Tour champion to finish inside the cutline in his first 2024 season start. For that, Woods will have to play more calculatively by avoiding bogeys in the second round on Friday when he tees off at 2:54 p.m. ET.