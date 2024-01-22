“I’ve Got Only Three And A Half On This Hand”- Rory McIlroy’s Dad Gives Savage Reply On His Son’s Fourth Dubai Desert Classic Win

Sep 29, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy reacts to the video screen on the sixth hole during day one foursomes round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy claimed his first title of 2024 at Majlis course in Emirates Golf Club after winning the Dubai Desert Classic. While posing for pictures with his parents, Rosie McDonald and Gerry McIlroy, the Northern Irishman was informed that he had won the event for the fourth time in his career. The McIlroy family was asked to pose showing four fingers and then the golfer’s father responded savagely.

NUCLR GOLF shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which McIlroy and his parents posed with the Dubai Desert Classic trophy. The golfer’s father, Gerry McIlroy, said,

“I’ve Got Only Three And A Half On This Hand”

Soon after Gerry McIlroy said that he had only three and a half fingers on his hand, Rory McIlroy and his mother burst into laughter. It was a delightful moment for the family.

Exploring Rory McIlroy’s Winning Amount at Dubai Desert Classic

The Northern Irishman retained his Dubai Desert Classic title on Sunday after defeating Adrian Meronk by one stroke. For winning the tournament at Majlis course in Emirates Golf Club, he earned a whopping sum of €1,406,040.93 (around $1,530,000) out of the €7,580,000 (around $9,000,000) prize purse.

Rory McIlroy won the event for the fourth time in his career. Interestingly, the Dubai Desert Classic was his first-ever DP World Tour title when he won the event in 2009.

NUCLR GOLF shared a 15-year-old picture of the McIlroy family celebrating the tournament. McIlroy posed with his parents in 2009 and even in 2024.

Rory McIlroy will now take a week’s break and will gear up for the upcoming PGA Tour event, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The tournament begins on February 2, 2024, and will have a prize purse of $9,000,000. After claiming his first DP World Tour title of 2024, the Northern Irishman will now hope to get his party started on the PGA Tour as well.