2024 WM Phoenix Open: Prize Money, Purse And Field

The PGA Tour now gears up for the second tournament of February, the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. The upcoming event commences on February 8 and will be a four-day affair. It will have a field of 132 players competing for a prize purse of $8.8 million at the TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale.

Last year, the WM Phoenix Open was one of the signature events on the Tour. Henceforth, it had a prize purse of $20 million and the winner of the tournament received $3.6 million as prize money paycheck. However, this year, it has been replaced by AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the prize money has been decreased to half of what it was in 2023, The winner of the tournament will receive $1,584,000 in prize money.

Let’s take a look at the prize money payout of the upcoming PGA Tour event:

Position Prize Money 1 $1,584,000 2 $959,200 3 $607,200 4 $431,200 5 $360,800 6 $319,000 7 $275,000 8 $271,875 9 $257,400 10 $239,800 11 $222,200 12 $204,600 13 $187,000 14 $169,400 15 $160,600 16 $151,800 17 $143,000 18 $134,200 19 $125,400 20 $116,600 21 $107,800 22 $99,000 23 $91,960 24 $84,920 25 $77,880 26 $70,840 27 $68,200 28 $65,560 29 $62,920 30 $60,280 31 $57,640 32 $55,000 33 $52,360 34 $50,160 35 $47,960 36 $45,760 37 $43,560 38 $41,800 39 $40,040 40 $38,280 41 $36,520 42 $34,760 43 $33,000 44 $31,240 45 $29,480 46 $27,720 47 $25,960 48 $24,552 49 $23,320 50 $22,616 51 $22,088 52 $21,560 53 $21,208 54 $20,856 55 $20,680 56 $20,504 57 $20,328 58 $20,152 59 $19,976 60 $19,800 61 $19,624 62 $19,448 63 $19,272 64 $19,096 65 $18,920

Field Of The 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Despite having a lesser prize purse compared to the 2023 edition, the upcoming 2024 WM Phoenix Open has attracted a lot of star players to play this week at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale. 26 players out of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Rankings have confirmed their participation.

Current World No. 1 and the defending champion Scottie Scheffler is headlining the field of the upcoming PGA Tour event. The next two highest-ranked players Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele have withdrawn their names and have already been replaced by alternate players.

Last week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion Wyndham Clark is the next highest-ranked player in the field of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. The 2023 Open Championship winner, Brian Harman, will also be seen playing at the TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale.

The upcoming PGA Tour event has a field of 132 players. Let’s take a look at the field:

Tyson Alexander Byeong Hun An Aaron Baddeley Daniel Berger Christiaan Bezuidenhout Akshay Bhatia Zac Blair Joseph Bramlett Ryan Brehm Hayden Buckley Sam Burns Bud Cauley Cameron Champ Stewart Cink Wyndham Clark Eric Cole Corey Conners Joel Dahmen Thomas Detry Luke Donald Adrien Dumont de Chassart Tyler Duncan Nico Echavarria Austin Eckroat Harris English Matt Fitzpatrick Jorge Campillo Sami Valimaki Rickie Fowler Doug Ghim Lucas Glover Will Gordon Chris Gotterup Ben Griffin Lanto Griffin Emiliano Grillo Chesson Hadley Adam Hadwin Harry Hall Nick Hardy Brian Harman Garrick Higgo Lee Hodges Charley Hoffman Tom Hoge J.B. Holmes Max Homa Billy Horschel Beau Hossler Viktor Hovland Mark Hubbard Sungjae Im Zach Johnson Michael Kim S.H. Kim Si Woo Kim Tom Kim Kurt Kitayama Jake Knapp Ben Kohles Matt Kuchar Martin Laird Nate Lashley K.H. Lee Min Woo Lee David Lipsky Luke List Justin Lower Shane Lowry Peter Malnati Ben Martin Hideki Matsuyama Denny McCarthy Maverick McNealy Troy Merritt Keith Mitchell Taylor Montgomery Ryan Moore Taylor Moore Jesse Mueller Grayson Murray Matt NeSmith Alex Noren Vincent Norrman Andrew Novak C.T. Pan J.T. Poston Seamus Power Andrew Putnam Aaron Rai Chad Ramey Chez Reavie Davis Riley Patrick Rodgers Sam Ryder Xander Schauffele Scottie Scheffler Adam Schenk Matti Schmid Adam Scott Robby Shelton Greyson Sigg Brandt Snedeker J.J. Spaun Jordan Spieth Kevin Stadler Scott Stallings Sam Stevens Kevin Streelman Justin Suh Adam Svensson Callum Tarren Ben Taylor Nick Taylor Sahith Theegala Justin Thomas Davis Thompson Brendon Todd Erik van Rooyen Jhonattan Vegas Camilo Villegas Matt Wallace Vince Whaley Gary Woodland Brandon Wu Dylan Wu Cameron Young Carson Young Kevin Yu Carl Yuan Victor Pere Alexander Bjork

The upcoming 2024 WM Phoenix Open will be an exciting contest to watch out for. It will be really intriguing to see if Scottie Scheffler can record his third consecutive title victory at the TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale this week.