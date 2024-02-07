HomeSearch

2024 WM Phoenix Open: Prize Money, Purse And Field

WM Phoenix Open

The PGA Tour now gears up for the second tournament of February, the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. The upcoming event commences on February 8 and will be a four-day affair. It will have a field of 132 players competing for a prize purse of $8.8 million at the TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale.

Last year, the WM Phoenix Open was one of the signature events on the Tour. Henceforth, it had a prize purse of $20 million and the winner of the tournament received $3.6 million as prize money paycheck. However, this year, it has been replaced by AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the prize money has been decreased to half of what it was in 2023, The winner of the tournament will receive $1,584,000 in prize money.

Let’s take a look at the prize money payout of the upcoming PGA Tour event:

PositionPrize Money
1$1,584,000
2$959,200
3$607,200
4$431,200
5$360,800
6$319,000
7$275,000
8$271,875
9$257,400
10$239,800
11$222,200
12$204,600
13$187,000
14$169,400
15$160,600
16$151,800
17$143,000
18$134,200
19$125,400
20$116,600
21$107,800
22$99,000
23$91,960
24$84,920
25$77,880
26$70,840
27$68,200
28$65,560
29$62,920
30$60,280
31$57,640
32$55,000
33$52,360
34$50,160
35$47,960
36$45,760
37$43,560
38$41,800
39$40,040
40$38,280
41$36,520
42$34,760
43$33,000
44$31,240
45$29,480
46$27,720
47$25,960
48$24,552
49$23,320
50$22,616
51$22,088
52$21,560
53$21,208
54$20,856
55$20,680
56$20,504
57$20,328
58$20,152
59$19,976
60$19,800
61$19,624
62$19,448
63$19,272
64$19,096
65$18,920

Field Of The 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Despite having a lesser prize purse compared to the 2023 edition, the upcoming 2024 WM Phoenix Open has attracted a lot of star players to play this week at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale. 26 players out of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Rankings have confirmed their participation.

Current World No. 1 and the defending champion Scottie Scheffler is headlining the field of the upcoming PGA Tour event. The next two highest-ranked players Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele have withdrawn their names and have already been replaced by alternate players.

Last week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion Wyndham Clark is the next highest-ranked player in the field of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. The 2023 Open Championship winner, Brian Harman, will also be seen playing at the TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale.

The upcoming PGA Tour event has a field of 132 players. Let’s take a look at the field:

  1. Tyson Alexander
  2. Byeong Hun An
  3. Aaron Baddeley
  4. Daniel Berger
  5. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  6. Akshay Bhatia
  7. Zac Blair
  8. Joseph Bramlett
  9. Ryan Brehm
  10. Hayden Buckley
  11. Sam Burns
  12. Bud Cauley
  13. Cameron Champ
  14. Stewart Cink
  15. Wyndham Clark
  16. Eric Cole
  17. Corey Conners
  18. Joel Dahmen
  19. Thomas Detry
  20. Luke Donald
  21. Adrien Dumont de Chassart
  22. Tyler Duncan
  23. Nico Echavarria
  24. Austin Eckroat
  25. Harris English
  26. Matt Fitzpatrick
  27. Jorge Campillo
  28. Sami Valimaki
  29. Rickie Fowler
  30. Doug Ghim
  31. Lucas Glover
  32. Will Gordon
  33. Chris Gotterup
  34. Ben Griffin
  35. Lanto Griffin
  36. Emiliano Grillo
  37. Chesson Hadley
  38. Adam Hadwin
  39. Harry Hall
  40. Nick Hardy
  41. Brian Harman
  42. Garrick Higgo
  43. Lee Hodges
  44. Charley Hoffman
  45. Tom Hoge
  46. J.B. Holmes
  47. Max Homa
  48. Billy Horschel
  49. Beau Hossler
  50. Viktor Hovland
  51. Mark Hubbard
  52. Sungjae Im
  53. Zach Johnson
  54. Michael Kim
  55. S.H. Kim
  56. Si Woo Kim
  57. Tom Kim
  58. Kurt Kitayama
  59. Jake Knapp
  60. Ben Kohles
  61. Matt Kuchar
  62. Martin Laird
  63. Nate Lashley
  64. K.H. Lee
  65. Min Woo Lee
  66. David Lipsky
  67. Luke List
  68. Justin Lower
  69. Shane Lowry
  70. Peter Malnati
  71. Ben Martin
  72. Hideki Matsuyama
  73. Denny McCarthy
  74. Maverick McNealy
  75. Troy Merritt
  76. Keith Mitchell
  77. Taylor Montgomery
  78. Ryan Moore
  79. Taylor Moore
  80. Jesse Mueller
  81. Grayson Murray
  82. Matt NeSmith
  83. Alex Noren
  84. Vincent Norrman
  85. Andrew Novak
  86. C.T. Pan
  87. J.T. Poston
  88. Seamus Power
  89. Andrew Putnam
  90. Aaron Rai
  91. Chad Ramey
  92. Chez Reavie
  93. Davis Riley
  94. Patrick Rodgers
  95. Sam Ryder
  96. Xander Schauffele
  97. Scottie Scheffler
  98. Adam Schenk
  99. Matti Schmid
  100. Adam Scott
  101. Robby Shelton
  102. Greyson Sigg
  103. Brandt Snedeker
  104. J.J. Spaun
  105. Jordan Spieth
  106. Kevin Stadler
  107. Scott Stallings
  108. Sam Stevens
  109. Kevin Streelman
  110. Justin Suh
  111. Adam Svensson
  112. Callum Tarren
  113. Ben Taylor
  114. Nick Taylor
  115. Sahith Theegala
  116. Justin Thomas
  117. Davis Thompson
  118. Brendon Todd
  119. Erik van Rooyen
  120. Jhonattan Vegas
  121. Camilo Villegas
  122. Matt Wallace
  123. Vince Whaley
  124. Gary Woodland
  125. Brandon Wu
  126. Dylan Wu
  127. Cameron Young
  128. Carson Young
  129. Kevin Yu
  130. Carl Yuan
  131. Victor Pere
  132. Alexander Bjork

The upcoming 2024 WM Phoenix Open will be an exciting contest to watch out for. It will be really intriguing to see if Scottie Scheffler can record his third consecutive title victory at the TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale this week.

