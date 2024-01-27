Rory McIlroy To Play In This PGA Tour Event After Five Years

Sep 29, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy reacts to the video screen on the sixth hole during day one foursomes round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy announced that he will be playing in the Cognizant Classic, formerly known as the Honda Classic. Moreover, McIlroy once won this event in 2012 by defeating Tiger Woods by two shots. Then, again, he returned to the 2014 event and finished at T2 after losing in a playoff round against Russell Henley.

The four-time major winner once appeared three times in the tournament and last played in 2018 when the event took place at the PGA National Members Club. McIlroy plans to play more before the Masters Tournament and this year he has included as many events as possible in his schedule, including signature events like the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Genesis Invitational, and many more. Let’s see if McIlroy is excited about his comeback after five years!

Rory McIlroy Expresses His Thoughts About the Cognizant Classic

After Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy has also expressed his desire to participate in the field of the Cognizant Classic. The event will take place from February 29 to March 3. The venue of the tournament is the PGA National Members Club in Florida. As McIlroy is returning to the PGA event after five years, he expressed his plans for the tournament.

“It’s always good to come back to a tournament where you’ve won and had success before, and even better when it’s a bit of a home game. PGA National is a great test of golf and the fan support and incredible crowds make for an exciting atmosphere throughout the week for the players.”

McIlroy recently won the Dubai Desert Classic for the fourth time. The Northern Irishman has started his year on the DP World Tour, and the Cognizant Classic will be his first PGA Tour event of 2024. Moreover, McIlroy resigned from his player director post to stay entirely focused on his game.

McIlroy, who hasn’t won a major for a long time, has started his season quite well and thus he’s eyeing the Masters Tournament trophy to complete his career grand slam.