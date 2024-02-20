2024 Mexico Open: Exploring Course, Prize Purse, Field And Top Picks Of The Next PGA Tour Event

After the successful completion of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera last week, the PGA Tour will now head to Vidanta Vallarta to host the 2024 Mexico Open. The tournament will begin from February 22 to 25 and will see 132 players field competing for the $8,100,000 prize purse. It will be a regular 72-hole event with the winner receiving a $1,458,000 paycheck.

The upcoming event has a history of around 80 years with the first edition being played in 1944. Initially, the tournament was part of the Tour de las Americas schedule. Later on, it moved to multiple tours until ultimately being part of the PGA Tour calendar in 2022.

Take a look at the 2024 Mexico Open’s prize purse breakdown:

Pos Prize Money 1 $1,458,000 2 $882,900 3 $558,900 4 $396,900 5 $332,100 6 $293,625 7 $273,375 8 $253,125 9 $236,925 10 $220,725 11 $204,525 12 $188,325 13 $172,125 14 $155,925 15 $147,825 16 $139,725 17 $131,625 18 $123,525 19 $115,425 20 $107,325 21 $99,225 22 $91,125 23 $84,645 24 $78,165 25 $71,685 26 $65,205 27 $62,775 28 $60,345 29 $57,915 30 $55,485 31 $53,055 32 $50,625 33 $48,195 34 $46,170 35 $44,145 36 $42,120 37 $40,095 38 $38,475 39 $36,855 40 $35,235 41 $33,615 42 $31,995 43 $30,375 44 $28,755 45 $27,135 46 $25,515 47 $23,895 48 $22,599 49 $21,465 50 $20,817 51 $20,331 52 $19,845 53 $19,521 54 $19,197 55 $19,035 56 $18,873 57 $18,711 58 $18,549 59 $18,387 60 $18,225 61 $18,063 62 $17,901 63 $17,739 64 $17,577 65 $17,415

Top Players To Watch Out For At 2024 Mexico Open

The upcoming Vidanta event is all set to return for its third edition on the PGA Tour this week. As of now, a total of 132 players are announced to be on the field. However, the numbers can vary before the tournament starts as multiple sponsor exemptions can come into play.

World No. 24 and the reigning champion Tony Finau is the top-ranked player from the Official World Golf Rankings in the upcoming 2024 Mexico Open. Also, he is on the top of the power rankings released by the US-based Tour. The American golfer has a scoring average of 64.83 in the last starts at Vidanta Vallarta.

Nicolai Hojgaard, who is currently ranked 34th in the World, is also on the field. He stands in second spot in the power rankings and will be an exciting talent to watch out for. DP World Tour player Thorbjorn Olesen is also set to make his first PGA Tour start of the 2024 season. Just last month, he won the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, therefore, is ranked third in the power rankings.

The two-time PGA Tour winner, Emiliano Grillo, is the third player from the top 40 in the World to be on the field. He is currently the World No. 40 and is placed fourth in the power rankings of the 2024 Mexico Open. Meanwhile, the fifth-ranked power player is Stephan Jaeger. If he proceeds to the final two rounds at Vidanta Vallarta this week, the German would record his 22nd consecutive cut on the US-based Tour.

Since most of the top OWGR players are unavailable this week, the 2024 Mexico Open will be a great opportunity for many young players to make a mark on the PGA Tour. It will be really intriguing to see if Tony Finau can defend his title at Vidanta Vallarta and become only the third player to do so in the history of the tournament.