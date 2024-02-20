HomeSearch

2024 Mexico Open: Exploring Course, Prize Purse, Field And Top Picks Of The Next PGA Tour Event

Kunal Singh
After the successful completion of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera last week, the PGA Tour will now head to Vidanta Vallarta to host the 2024 Mexico Open. The tournament will begin from February 22 to 25 and will see 132 players field competing for the $8,100,000 prize purse. It will be a regular 72-hole event with the winner receiving a $1,458,000 paycheck.

The upcoming event has a history of around 80 years with the first edition being played in 1944. Initially, the tournament was part of the Tour de las Americas schedule. Later on, it moved to multiple tours until ultimately being part of the PGA Tour calendar in 2022.

Take a look at the 2024 Mexico Open’s prize purse breakdown:

PosPrize Money
1$1,458,000
2$882,900
3$558,900
4$396,900
5$332,100
6$293,625
7$273,375
8$253,125
9$236,925
10$220,725
11$204,525
12$188,325
13$172,125
14$155,925
15$147,825
16$139,725
17$131,625
18$123,525
19$115,425
20$107,325
21$99,225
22$91,125
23$84,645
24$78,165
25$71,685
26$65,205
27$62,775
28$60,345
29$57,915
30$55,485
31$53,055
32$50,625
33$48,195
34$46,170
35$44,145
36$42,120
37$40,095
38$38,475
39$36,855
40$35,235
41$33,615
42$31,995
43$30,375
44$28,755
45$27,135
46$25,515
47$23,895
48$22,599
49$21,465
50$20,817
51$20,331
52$19,845
53$19,521
54$19,197
55$19,035
56$18,873
57$18,711
58$18,549
59$18,387
60$18,225
61$18,063
62$17,901
63$17,739
64$17,577
65$17,415

Top Players To Watch Out For At 2024 Mexico Open

The upcoming Vidanta event is all set to return for its third edition on the PGA Tour this week. As of now, a total of 132 players are announced to be on the field. However, the numbers can vary before the tournament starts as multiple sponsor exemptions can come into play.

World No. 24 and the reigning champion Tony Finau is the top-ranked player from the Official World Golf Rankings in the upcoming 2024 Mexico Open. Also, he is on the top of the power rankings released by the US-based Tour. The American golfer has a scoring average of 64.83 in the last starts at Vidanta Vallarta.

Nicolai Hojgaard, who is currently ranked 34th in the World, is also on the field. He stands in second spot in the power rankings and will be an exciting talent to watch out for. DP World Tour player Thorbjorn Olesen is also set to make his first PGA Tour start of the 2024 season. Just last month, he won the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, therefore, is ranked third in the power rankings.

The two-time PGA Tour winner, Emiliano Grillo, is the third player from the top 40 in the World to be on the field. He is currently the World No. 40 and is placed fourth in the power rankings of the 2024 Mexico Open. Meanwhile, the fifth-ranked power player is  Stephan Jaeger. If he proceeds to the final two rounds at Vidanta Vallarta this week, the German would record his 22nd consecutive cut on the US-based Tour.

Since most of the top OWGR players are unavailable this week, the 2024 Mexico Open will be a great opportunity for many young players to make a mark on the PGA Tour. It will be really intriguing to see if Tony Finau can defend his title at Vidanta Vallarta and become only the third player to do so in the history of the tournament.

