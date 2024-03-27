Scottie Scheffler’s Amazing Betting Odds Are A Stark Reminder Of Tiger Woods’ Prime

Scottie Scheffler is currently the number one ranked player in the Official World Golf Rankings. His sensational form kind of reminds us of peak Tiger Woods. Although his top-rank reign is not still comparable with the legendary golfer, his amazing betting odds before each tournament do remind of the 15-time major champion’s prime.

The New Jersey-born golfer is set to participate in the upcoming 2024 Houston Open. He is only the second top 10 ranked OWGR player to compete in the upcoming PGA Tour event this week; the other golfer being world no. 4. Wyndham Clark.

Scottie Scheffler has +300 odds to win this week while Clark has second-best odds of +1400. Interestingly, the 2022 Masters Champion’s odds are even better than the Los Angeles Lakers’ odds who stand on +330 to beat Milwaukee Bucks this Tuesday.

Another interesting fact about Scheffler’s odds at the 2024 Houston Open is that it is the first time since the 2023 Mexico Open a golfer has odds below +300. Last year, Jon Rahm had +260 odds to win Mexic0’s national championship title at Vidanta. However, the Spaniard lost to Tony Finau finishing second on the leaderboard.

Before the upcoming PGA Tour event, the defending champion Tony Finau spoke in a pre-tournament press conference at Memorial Park Golf Course. He stated when he saw Scheffler winning the 2022 Masters title, he knew that the golfer was special.

“I played with Scottie, he shot a 59 at TPC Boston [in 2020] and I knew he was special from that moment on,” Finau said and continued, “When he won the Masters [in 2022], I played with him the first two rounds and it was evident to me that he was going to be hoisting the green jacket after that on Friday.”

When Scottie Scheffler Opened Up Regarding His Comparison With Tiger Woods After Winning The 2024 Players

After winning back-to-back titles on the PGA Tour, the World No. 1 opened up regarding his comparison with Tiger Woods at the winner’s press conference at the TPC Sawgrass. He added that his comparison with Woods was special but he still has a long way to go.

“Anytime you can be compared to Tiger I think is really special, but, I mean, the guy stands alone I think in our game.” Scheffler added by saying, “He really does. This is my eighth tournament win now out here, I’ve tied him in Players Championships. Outside of that, I got 14 more majors and 70-some PGA Tour events to catch up. So I think I’m going to stick to my routine and just continue to plot along, try and stay as even-keeled as I can.”

Scottie Scheffler is truly a special player. He has now won eight PGA Tour titles, but still can not be compared with Tiger Woods. The legendary golfer has 82 title wins on the Tour. The 27-year-old is young in the game but matching the feat of Woods is still a long road ahead.