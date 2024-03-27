2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open Prize Money, Purse, Picks And Field

After the Valspar Championship, the PGA Tour is traveling to Texas to host the first of two events, the Houston Open, which returns after skipping last year. Last week, the Player Director, Peter Malnati, claimed his first PGAT title after nine years at the Copperhead course to win a payout of $1.512 million from $8.4 million.
Advertisement
But the Houston Open will have a purse greater than the Valspar Championship, which stands at $9.1 million, according to a report. The winner of the tournament will bag $1.638 million and the runner-up will get a whopping prize of $991,900. Moreover, the best 21 golfers on the leaderboard will get a confirmed 6-digit payout. The purse is one of the largest purses of the week including the one for the Hero Indian Open, where a massive chunk of $2.25M is available as the payout.
Moreover, the event at the Memorial Park Golf Course, which takes place from March 28, will also reward the winner with 500 FedEx points and OWGR rank points. Now, let’s take a look at the entire breakdown of the $9.1 million purse!
Advertisement
Prize Money Payout And Field For The Texas Children’s Houston Open
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,638,000
|2nd
|$991,900
|3rd
|$627,900
|4th
|$445,900
|5th
|$373,100
|6th
|$329,875
|7th
|$307,125
|8th
|$284,375
|9th
|$266,175
|10th
|$247,975
|11th
|$229,775
|12th
|$211,575
|13th
|$193,375
|14th
|$175,175
|15th
|$166,075
|16th
|$156,975
|17th
|$147,875
|18th
|$138,775
|19th
|$129,675
|20th
|$120,575
|21st
|$111,475
|22nd
|$102,375
|23rd
|$95,095
|24th
|$87,815
|25th
|$80,535
|26th
|$73,255
|27th
|$70,525
|28th
|$67,795
|29th
|$65,065
|30th
|$62,335
|31st
|$59,605
|32nd
|$56,875
|33rd
|$54,145
|34th
|$51,870
|35th
|$49,595
|36th
|$47,320
|37th
|$45,045
|38th
|$43,225
|39th
|$41,405
|40th
|$39,585
|41st
|$37,765
|42nd
|$35,945
|43rd
|$34,125
|44th
|$32,305
|45th
|$30,485
|46th
|$28,665
|47th
|$26,845
|48th
|$25,389
|49th
|$24,115
|50th
|$23,387
|51st
|$22,841
|52nd
|$22,295
|53rd
|$21,931
|54th
|$21,567
|55th
|$21,385
|56th
|$21,203
|57th
|$21,021
|58th
|$20,839
|59th
|$20,657
|60th
|$20,475
|61st
|$20,293
|62nd
|$20,111
|63rd
|$19,929
|64th
|$19,747
|65th
|$19,565
Tony Finau (18-1) stands as the defending champion of the event. He was four strokes over Tyson Alexander in 2022 at the Houston Open. But the top pick to win this event is Scottie Scheffler, who relished back-to-back wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship.
The other top pick in the field is Wyndham Clark (14-1), who was close to triumphing at the Players Championship, but missed the trophy by one shot. Clark is one of the top golfers among the betting favorites. Other betting favorites to play at the Houston Open are Sahith Theegala (20-1), who’s 15th in the world; Jason Day (28-1); and Will Zalatoris (18-1)
Even, Peter Malnati, who triumphed at the Valspar Championship, will play this week and the top 40 in the world might make an appearance in Mexico. Si Woo Kim (35-1 ) is also a betting pick for the latest PGA Tour event. Now, it’s time to see which golfer will finally triumph at the event and how many will return home early this week after 36 holes. Fierce competition awaits at the Houston Open; a line-up before the Masters Tournament takes place in April.
Advertisement