2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open Prize Money, Purse, Picks And Field

Suchita Chakraborty
Published

Texas Children's Houton Open

Credits: khou.com

After the Valspar Championship, the PGA Tour is traveling to Texas to host the first of  two events, the Houston Open, which returns after skipping last year. Last week, the Player Director, Peter Malnati, claimed his first PGAT title after nine years at the Copperhead course to win a payout of $1.512 million from $8.4 million. 

But the Houston Open will have a purse greater than the Valspar Championship, which stands at $9.1 million, according to a report. The winner of the tournament will bag $1.638 million and the runner-up will get a whopping prize of $991,900. Moreover, the best 21 golfers on the leaderboard will get a confirmed 6-digit payout. The purse is one of the largest purses of the week including the one for the Hero Indian Open, where a massive chunk of $2.25M is available as the payout. 

Moreover, the event at the Memorial Park Golf Course, which takes place from March 28, will also reward the winner with 500 FedEx points and OWGR rank points. Now, let’s take a look at the entire breakdown of the $9.1 million purse!

Prize Money Payout And Field For The Texas Children’s Houston Open

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,638,000
2nd$991,900
3rd$627,900
4th$445,900
5th$373,100
6th$329,875
7th$307,125
8th$284,375
9th$266,175
10th$247,975
11th$229,775
12th$211,575
13th$193,375
14th$175,175
15th$166,075
16th$156,975
17th$147,875
18th$138,775
19th$129,675
20th$120,575
21st$111,475
22nd$102,375
23rd$95,095
24th$87,815
25th$80,535
26th$73,255
27th$70,525
28th$67,795
29th$65,065
30th$62,335
31st$59,605
32nd$56,875
33rd$54,145
34th$51,870
35th$49,595
36th$47,320
37th$45,045
38th$43,225
39th$41,405
40th$39,585
41st$37,765
42nd$35,945
43rd$34,125
44th$32,305
45th$30,485
46th$28,665
47th$26,845
48th$25,389
49th$24,115
50th$23,387
51st$22,841
52nd$22,295
53rd$21,931
54th$21,567
55th$21,385
56th$21,203
57th$21,021
58th$20,839
59th$20,657
60th$20,475
61st$20,293
62nd$20,111
63rd$19,929
64th$19,747
65th$19,565

Tony Finau (18-1) stands as the defending champion of the event. He was four strokes over Tyson Alexander in 2022 at the Houston Open. But the top pick to win this event is Scottie Scheffler, who relished back-to-back wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship. 

The other top pick in the field is Wyndham Clark (14-1), who was close to triumphing at the Players Championship, but missed the trophy by one shot. Clark is one of the top golfers among the betting favorites. Other betting favorites to play at the Houston Open are Sahith Theegala (20-1), who’s 15th in the world; Jason Day (28-1); and Will Zalatoris (18-1)

Even, Peter Malnati, who triumphed at the Valspar Championship, will play this week and the top 40 in the world might make an appearance in Mexico. Si Woo Kim (35-1 ) is also a betting pick for the latest PGA Tour event. Now, it’s time to see which golfer will finally triumph at the event and how many will return home early this week after 36 holes. Fierce competition awaits at the Houston Open; a line-up before the Masters Tournament takes place in April. 

