4 Aces Captain Dustin Johnson Announces New Member For His LIV Golf Team

Oct 21, 2023; Doral, Florida, USA; Dustin Johnson looks on during the second round of the LIV Golf Miami golf tournament at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Dustin Johnson has announced a new signing on the 4 Aces. The team will be joined by Chris Rosaasen as the new General Manager. He has previously served as the CEO of TravisMathew. Interestingly, he is also the founder of the team’s apparel sponsor company Extracurricular, who joined them back in August 2023.

Advertisement

Johnson has known Rosaasen for quite a long time now, and they have been very close friends. After the latter is appointed General Manager of the team, the American golfer has said,

“I have known Chris for many years, witnessing firsthand how he has built multiple successful brands.” 4 Aces Captain added, “Chris’s vision for the team aligns perfectly with what we aim to achieve, and I have full confidence in his ability to propel 4Aces GC to greatness.”

Advertisement

Chris Rosaasen has more than 20 years of experience in brand creation, brand-building and marketing. The LIV Golf league states that he will be phenomenal in the growth as “his record of innovation in the golf industry will strengthen and accelerate the growth of the 4Aces GC brand.”

In the joining statement, Rosaasen stated that the opportunity to make a global brand in golf excites him.

“What excites me most is the opportunity to create a globally recognized franchise in golf.” The CEO of Omniverse Group added, “Being at the forefront of innovation in the sports industry is an invaluable opportunity and I am looking forward to the challenge of doing something that has never been done before in golf.“

Exploring Dustin Johnson’s 4 Aces Squad Members

The 4 Aces GC was the Team Championship title winner in the inaugural 2022 season of the LIV Golf league. Captain Dustin Johnson has talented teammates in Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, and Harold Varner III.

Before joining the Saudi-backed league in 2022, Johnson was a 24-time PGA Tour winner. He also has two major titles under his belt. The golfer has recorded three victories in the Saudi-backed league as well. Interestingly, he was the Individual Champion in the 2022 season.

Advertisement

Harold Varner III is the only other player of 4 Aces GC to have recorded a title win on LIV Golf. On the other hand, Patrick Reed is the 2018 Masters Champion and Pat Perez has three PGA Tout titles to his name.

Dustin Johnson’s 4 ACes GC will next be seen playing at the Trump National Doral in the Miami Invitational. The tournament commences on 5th April and with the new General Manager, Chris Rosaasen, joining them.