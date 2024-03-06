Dustin Johnson’s Wife Paulina Gretzky Says Family Was Subjected To Death Threats Post Dustin’s LIV Move

Jun 18, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Paulina Gretzky walks with her partner Dustin Johnson from the practice area during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Paulina Gretzky, the wife of Dustin Johnson, shared how they received death threats and went through a horrific phase after Dustin Johnson’s move to LIV Golf. Johnson was one of the top-most entities to have signed a $125 million contract with the PIF-funded league. To date, he remains one of the most high-profile golfers.

In season one of Netflix’s Full Swing, which was released last year, Johnson revealed that money was a big aspect behind his move. Also, this decision would allow him to spend more time with his family. “For me it was playing less, making more money.” Meanwhile, his wife spoke in the recent Full Swing season about how the move affected her family in both negative and positive ways.

Paulina Gretzky Opens Up About The Miseries Following Dustin Johnson’s LIV Golf Move

In the latest season of Netflix’s Full Swing, Gretzky expressed how her husband switching to LIV affected her life negatively.

“There were people sending death threats and awful, awful, awful things. People were aggressive, that’s for sure, but that’s when I shut it down for a little bit and I was like ’I don’t need to look at this, everyone has an opinion on it and fine.’”

Added to that, she continued,

“We have a little bit more time together now since things have changed a little, whereas before it was ‘go go go.’ We have more control now of how we do things.”

But, there were obviously plus points to Johnson joining LIV.

“The old life we had, it was ‘I had to take a back seat’ but now it feels like we’re in the front of the plane together flying. It was the right move.”

Dustin Johnson certainly made the right decision and earned $50 million from the events since he started playing in the breakaway league. This also included the payout of $4 million in Las Vegas last month. This is the scenario with almost all the LIV defectors, and they are earning pretty handsomely. But what about the PGA Tour loyalists? Will they get compensated?

Rory McIlroy demanded a reward for loyalty to the Tour last year, but Johnson said that the PGA Tour wouldn’t take responsibility for it. Johnson also thinks that LIV athletes took risks, and hence they deserve it. The PGA Tour did announce stake for its top players in the newly formed entity with SSG. It is to see how that framework pans out for the golfers who stayed back.