Abraham Ancer Wins Debut LIV Title In Three-Man Playoff

Abraham Ancer recorded his first victory in the LIV Golf League at the recently concluded Hong Kong event. Despite entering the final round with a massive five-stroke lead, he had to face Cameron Smith and Paul Cassey in a playoff match. But the Mexican-American golfer played exceptionally well to win on Sunday.

The 33-year-old shot an underwhelming round of 2 over 72 at the Hong Kong Golf Club on Sunday. Although he tried his best to play with utmost care, the Mexican-American still carded three bogeys. With just one birdie in his scorecard, he had to let go of his five-stroke lead. By that time, Smith and Casey shot birdies on their final hole to face Ancer in a three-way playoff match.

In the very first playoff hole, both Cameron Smith and Paul Casey tied for a bogey. All Abraham Ancer had to do was better their score and he did the same. He shot a blistering approach shot that left him nearly five feet away from a birdie. The Mexican-American golfer then had a wonderful putt that helped him lift his maiden LIV Golf title.

“I Made That So Hard On Myself” – Abraham Ancer Shares His Thoughts On Missing Five Stroke Advantage At LIV Golf Hong Kong

After winning his maiden title at Hong Kong Golf Club, Ancer spoke in the post-round interview. He addressed missing the five-stroke advantage on Sunday. He said,

“Man, I made that so hard on myself!” Ancer said, “The ball-striking wasn’t there, but mentally I was really strong, so I felt really good. I felt like I was not going to give up. That round could have gone south really quickly.”

Ancer then spoke about how he was feeling after winning his maiden LIV Golf title. He said that it was incredible, especially, with the kind of hard work he has put into himself.

“It feels incredible because I’ve worked so hard these previous two years, and I haven’t been able to — I feel like I haven’t played to my potential in the past two years. Maybe I put too much pressure on myself,” Ancer said.

The win at LIV Golf Hong Kong fetched Ancer his career-best paycheck worth $4 million. He will next be seen playing in the league at Miami next month from April 5 to April 7.