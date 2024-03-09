LIV Golfer Shoots Long Birdie, While Fan Falls Off Barstool Trying To Catch Souvenir

May 19, 2023; Rochester, New York, USA; Adrian Meronk hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

During the second round of LIV Golf Hong Kong, Adrian Meronk, who had the second-best score on Saturday, shot a sensational birdie on the 10th hole. After this, he threw the ball into the crowd, and there was a fan, who was trying to catch the souvenir, who fell off the barstool.

The comical moment that happened at Hong Kong Golf Club might have caused some bruises to the fan but hopefully, he is okay:

Adrian Meronk shot a blistering round of 6 under 64 on Saturday at LIV Golf Hong Kong. However, he is still ranked tied for seventh on the leaderboard. Abraham Ancer, who shot the best round of 8 under 62, is leading the table and has a five-stroke lead over second-ranked Harold Varner III.

Exploring Tee Times And Pairing Of LIV Golf Hong Kong Final Round

The Saudi-backed league is all set to proceed with the final round of its fourth tournament of the 2024 season. Abraham Ancer has a massive five-stroke lead heading into the final round on Sunday at Hong Kong Golf Club. He is paired alongside Eugenio Chacarra and Harold Varner III in Group 2 and will tee off on hole no.1 AT 12:16 pm local time.

All the players in LIV Golf Hong Kong, except Group 2, will tee off simultaneously as the league has a shotgun start system. A total of 17 groups are scheduled to tee off at 12:05 pm local time.

Here’s a look at the pairing and their hole number, where they will tee off, for the final round of the Hong Kong Golf Club event:

Group 1 – Hole 1 – Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson, Cameron Smith

Group 2 – Hole 1 – Eugenio Chacarra, Harold Varner III, Abraham Ancer

Group 3 – Hole 2 – Dean Burmester, Matt Jones, Carlos Ortiz

Group 4 – Hole 3 – Sebastian Munoz, Ian Poulter, Adrian Meronk

Group 5 – Hole 4 – Charles Howell III, Graeme McDowell, Tyrell Hatton

Group 6 – Hole 17 – Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka

Group 7 – Hole 16 – Louis Oosthuizen, Lucas Herbert Pat Perez

Group 8 – Hole 5 – Andy Ogletree, Bubba Watson, Richard Bland

Group 9 – Hole 6 – Kevin Na, Joaquin Niemann, Scott Vincent

Group 10 – Hole 7 -Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman, Martin Kaymer

Group 11 – Hole 8 – Sam Horsfield, Sergio Garcia, Talor Gooch

Group 12 – Hole 9 – Cameron Tringale, Anirban Lahiri, Kalle Samooja

Group 13 – Hole 10 – Charl Schwartzel, David Puig, Brendon Grace

Group 14 – Hole 11 – Peter Uihlein, Danny Lee, Jinichiro Kozuma

Group 15 – Hole 12 – Dustin Johnson, Brendon Steele, Thomas Pieters

Group 16 – Hole 13 – Mito Pereira Cabel Surratt, Matthew Wolff

Group 17 – Hole 14 – Jason Kokrak, Kieran Vincent Lee Westwood

Group 18 – Hole 15 – Hudson Swafford Anthony Kim, Phil Mickelson

It will be interesting to see if Abraham Ancer continues his destructive form in the final round of the LIV Golf Hong Kong. His five-stroke lead can certainly help him claim his first LIV Golf title at Hong Kong Golf Club.