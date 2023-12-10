After His Ryder Cup Stance on Rahm, Rory McIlroy Says Henrik Stenson Losing His Captaincy ‘Best Thing to Happen’ to the Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy has sternly mentioned his intentions to have Jon Rahm on the 2025 Ryder Cup team. This comes as a surprise given that he has been an ardent LIV critic since the Saudi-backed league’s launch. McIlroy also pleaded with the authorities to revamp the rules at Bethpage, allowing the two-time major winner to participate in the biennial tournament.

But the Irishman doesn’t feel similar awe after former Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson’s departure from the PGA Tour. Rather, he finds it a blessing for the team when asked if his stance on Stenson was the same as Rahm’s.

Rory McIlroy Finds Henrik Stenson’s Departure a Blessing

In a reply to the tweet regarding McIlroy’s support of Jon Rahm for the Ryder Cup even after he joined LIV, Golf data guru Lou Stagner was curious if the same support was coming Stenson’s way given that he was stripped of his captaincy after he joined LIV Golf. He poked a question at McIlroy, saying,

“I wonder if @McIlroyRory also wants to change the rules so Stenson can captain the team?”

To this, McIlroy answered by taking a smart jibe at Stenson.

“The best thing to happen to the 2023 Euro Ryder cup [sic] team was Henrik going to LIV!”

While McIlroy could very casually make a bold assertion about Stenson, he was quite emotional about Rahm’s presence. He stated,

“Jon is going to be in Bethpage in 2025 so, because of this decision, the European Tour are going to have to rewrite the rules for Ryder Cup eligibility like, absolutely, there’s no question about that. I will certainly want Jon Rahm on the next Ryder Cup team”.

The European compatriots definitely supported Luke Donald as their captain after the 16.5–11.5 win at Rome, and Donald will be leading the team again in 2025. Stenson was quite disappointed after he was removed from his role, but it was quite obvious that something had to give.

“I’m just disappointed that with everything that came out because there was a big willingness on my part to sit down and talk,” Stenson stated in a past interview.

He wanted discussions before the decision was taken. Stenson’s ship has already sailed, but it is to be seen whether the next Ryder Cup allows Rahm to participate. Will the Ryder Cup finally bow down and change some of its rules to accommodate LIV golfers? Only time will tell.