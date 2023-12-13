“Rory McIlroy Absolutely Has No Class”: Fans Enraged as Golfer Takes a Harsh Jab at Former Ryder Cup Captain

Aug 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy reacts to his putt on the third green during the third round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy was all emotional about Jon Rahm‘s inclusion at Bethpage. He strongly asserted that the Ryder Cup has to revisit the rules to have the Spaniard in the European squad. But his dialect had a different tone when asked whether he felt the same for Henrik Stenson. Stenson was the Ryder Cup captain before Luke Donald.

Rory McIlroy stated on social media that having the former captain gone is a blessing for the team. Although, to some extent, he was right because Donald made Europe win by 16.5–11.5, fans perceived this maneuver to be lowly and classless. Thus, several infuriated golf enthusiasts expressed their rage on social media.

Fans react agitated as Rory McIlroy censures former European Ryder Cup captain

A post from LIV Golf Nations has reshared the online banter between Rory McIlroy and Lou Stagner regarding Henrik Stenson. The caption said, “Rory McIlroy has absolutely no class. It’s also a good time to remind golf fans that Henrik Stenson has won a major championship more recently than Rory McIlroy.”

