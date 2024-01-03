All You Need To Know About the Changes Coming To the World Handicap System in 2024

A golfer hits his ball out of a greenside bunker on the third hole during the 2023 U.S. Senior Open media day on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Sentry World in Stevens Point. Sentry World hosted the tournament from June 29 to July 2.

It’s been almost four years since the World Handicap System was launched. The handicap index is a formulated number based on a golfer’s skills or past performances. Golf authorities are now announcing certain changes in the system for this year. The decisions are based on the data collected from the past year, where the index has grown from 2.59 million to 3.5 million until 2023. Thus, three changes are to be remembered:

Advertisement

A New Format Implemented on Nine-Holes

The WHS will consider a particular score formula for nine holes and adjust the rest of the holes. This means the golfers will not have to bear the toil of posting a nine-hole score and wait for another set of accompanying scores to have the total 18-hole score.

The previous year’s data helped to make a model scoring formula for males and females based on their handicap index. This will form an expected score for the holes missed due to handicap reasons. Added to that, the formula can be applied to any course.

Advertisement

“We want to be able to understand somebody’s true demonstrated ability, so you want to remove some of those outliers, and we feel like that has done so”, added the managing director of the organization.

Moreover, nightly calculations are to be executed by WHS. Thus, finally, the scores for nine holes will be determined by January rules and short-course scores will reflect as well.

The Scores Will Remain Standard For All Courses

The golf authorities will reduce a course’s yardage as part of the Course Rating System. In the past, eighteen-hole courses were around 3000 yards and nine holes had half that yardage. But now the figures have changed to 1500 and 750, respectively.

Golf has become more renowned after the COVID-19 pandemic. More people got inclined to it in 2022, especially playing the nine holes. As per USGA data, around 21% of new male golfers have registered their scores. However, the female percentage was around 45% of those who posted their nine-hole scores.

One member of the golf authorities said, “We are trying to make sure we are meeting the game where it is moving, meeting the golfers as they are playing it.” This is a platform for new golfers to join over nine holes.

Advertisement

The WHS Follows the Playing Conditions Calculation

In 2020, the World Handicap System introduced ‘playing conditions calculation’. This helps the index stay constant if, even on a given day, somebody’s performance is affected by weather conditions. In 2024, this rule will come into effect more frequently. Previously, it was used in 5–10% of cases, but now the range is 10-15%. This will encourage more golfers to be interested in the sport and make golf more feasible.