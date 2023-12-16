Why Betting on Team Woods Winning the PNC Championship is a Lost Cause

Dec 18, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods (top) and son Charlie Woods watch a putt on the third green during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Team Woods’ win at the PNC Championship hangs by a thin string. While most people would bet on Tiger Woods and his son Charlie winning the tournament out of emotion, there are a few aspects that do not add up to the Woods duo victory, and it has nothing to do with Woods’ rusty performance following his struggle with injuries.

Advertisement

Charlie Woods, who will turn 15 next year, will be moving back a set of tees for the 2023 PNC Championship, as per reports. Charlie will play the same set as Nelly Korda, which is nearly 6600 yards, while the Hall of Famer will play 7000 yards (the tips). In his previous two appearances, Charlie played 6,000 yards. Then, in 2022, he was grouped with Bernhard Langer, Sir Nick Faldo, and others to play 6500 yards. This change would affect Charlie’s gameplay to a certain extent.



Team Woods is making their fourth appearance at the PNC Championship. The closest the duo came to a win was a runner-up finish in 2021, where they lost to John Daly and his son. Will they be able to take home the trophy this year? Only time will tell. For now, the father-son duo had an amazing run at the PNC Championship Pro-Am.

Advertisement

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods’ Performance Trajectory at the PNC Championship Pro-Am

The first day was on for Team Woods. In the Pro-Am, the pair teed off at 9 a.m. ET, with Annika Sorenstam and junior McGee.

On the first hole, Charlie Woods hit a sharp wedge and made a birdie putt. While senior Woods took his opening shot a little left, par 4 387 yards. Tiger seemed pretty healthy on the greens and didn’t require a cart to travel. Another highlight of the event was the fifteen-time major winner’s shot off the tee on par 5, hole 14.

After the event, in an interview, Tiger explained how he feels about Charlie, who has grown into a big lad now:

“You can see how much he’s grown from last year. It’s amazing how much has grown, has changed, and it’s a moving target with him, right? He’s grown somewhere near 4 inches this year, so his swing has changed, it’s evolved, clubs have evolved.”

Tiger Woods is making his second appearance after his comeback from a period of rehabilitation due to leg injuries. Before this, he also played at the Hero World Challenge, where he finished in T18. The tournament in Orlando starts on Saturday and it is to see how team Woods performs.