Rory McIlroy Asked To Make Changes To His Support Team Before The Masters To Arrest Slow Start To Season

Rory McIlroy is gearing up for the Masters Tournament next month and he must make changes to his support team to expect more consistency during the major. McIlroy started his season with a triumph at the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour. But in his US starts, his best finish was at the Players Championship, where he tied for 19th place.

The four-time major winner has been seen struggling on the PGA Tour with his club and hasn’t clinched a victory yet. Thus, his next target is the Masters Tournament to complete his grand slam. But, as far as his form is concerned, it’s nowhere near Scottie Scheffler, who’s currently the world no. 1 and won the Masters in 2022. After witnessing the situation, Jamie Spence thinks that some changes in McIlroy’s support team can help his performance, as per a report. Let’s see what the golf pundit had to say.

Golf Pundit Advises Rory McIlroy To Change His Support Team

Former DP World Tour member Jamie Spence, who is a Sky Sports golf pundit, feels that Rory McIlroy is capable of a lot of things, but a change is needed in the behind-the-scenes stuff. He’d, thus, be more encouraged and directed positively.

“I’m not his coach, he’s been with the same team, they’ve been making the same mistakes…It’s a sign of madness isn’t it, expecting a different result from the same actions. You’ve got to change something, he’s got to change something.”

Spence believes that McIlroy is a good player and deserves better positions in the events than he’s having right now.

“He’s such a good player but even within his streakiness, he can finish fifth, 10th, and keep those results going along. He can still do that. But he’s always been up and down and you just wait for Rory to get back on the surfboard and back on the wave. When he does that, he’s near unbeatable. So I don’t worry about Rory.”

Moreover, Spence also thinks that McIlroy lacks confidence and doesn’t have the same strength in his voice as he had before. After McIlroy’s performance at TPC Sawgrass, he admitted that a lot of grilling has to be done before the Valero Texas Open. Hence, a lot of work has to be done before McIlroy next appears at Augusta National.