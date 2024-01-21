How Much Did Rory McIlroy Win From The $9,000,000 Prize Purse Of The Dubai Desert Classic 2024?

Oct 2, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to a putt on the seventh green during the single matches in 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy played some sensational golf this week at the Dubai Desert Classic 2024. He recorded his 17th DP World Tour title at Majlis course in the Emirates Golf Club, UAE. He defeated Adrian Meronk by a small margin of one stroke.

The Northern Irishman received a paycheck worth €1,406,040.93 (which is approximately $1,530,000) as prize money from the €7,580,000 (approximately $9,000,000) prize purse of the Dubai Desert Classic 2024. Meanwhile, the solo second-ranked Adrian Meronk earned €909,791.19 (approximately $993,000).

Since all the DP World Tour events have prize purses in Euro, here is the prize money payout for all the golfers at the Dubai Desert Classic 2024:

1 – Rory McIlroy (€1,406,040.93)

2 – Adrian Meronl (€909,791.19)

3 – Cameron Young (€521,062.23)

T4 – Aaron Cockerill (€351,234.54)

T4 – Pablo Larrazabal (€351,234.54)

T4 – Joaquin Niemann (€351,234.54)

T7 – Nicolai Hojgaard (€201,394.69)

T7 – Masahiro Kawamura (€201,394.69)

T7 – Haotong Li (€201,394.69)

T7 – Adam Scott (€201,394.69)

T11 – Rasmus Hojgaard (€147,220.76)

T11 – Callum Shinkwin (€147,220.76)

T11 – Michael Thorbjornsen* (€0.00)

T14 – Tommy Fleetwood (€129,852.02)

T14 – Tom McKibbin (€129,852.02)

T16 – Alex Fitzpatrick (€111,821.61)

T16 – Zander Lombard (€111,821.61)

T16 – Antoine Rozner (€111,821.61)

T16 – Shubhankar Sharma (€111,821.61)

T16 – Johannes Veerman (€111,821.61)

T21 – Joost Luiten (€94,907.76)

T21 – Thorbjorn Olesen (€94,907.76)

T21 – Richie Ramsay (€94,907.76)

T21 – Bernd Wiesberger (€94,907.76)

T25 – Daan Huizing (€82,294.75)

T25 – Romain Langasque (€82,294.75)

T25 – Mike Lorenzo-Vera (€82,294.75)

T25 – Richard Mansell (€82,294.75)

T25 – Guido Migliozzi (€82,294.75)

T25 – Santiago Tarrio (€82,294.75)

T31 – Rafa Cabrera Bello (€66,166.63)

T31 – Ryan Fox (€66,166.63)

T31 – Sebastian Garcia (€66,166.63)

T31 – Tyrrell Hatton (€66,166.63)

T31 – Scott Jamieson (€66,166.63)

T31 – Maximilian Kieffer (€66,166.63)

T31 – Jesper Svensson (€66,166.63)

T38 – Alejandro Del Rey (€55,414.55)

T38 – Jayden Schaper (€55,414.55)

T38 – Dale Whitnell (€55,414.55)

T41 – Nacho Elvira (€44,662.48)

T41 – Manuel Elvira (€44,662.48)

T41 – Dylan Fritelli (€44,662.48)

T41 – Calum Hill (€44,662.48)

T41 – Casey Jarvis (€44,662.48)

T41 – Matthew Jordan (€44,662.48)

T41 – Søren Kjeldsen (€44,662.48)

T41 – Jordan Smith (€44,662.48)

T41 – Sebastian Soderberg (€44,662.48)

T41 – Paul Waring (€44,662.48)

T51 – Todd Clements (€32,256.23)

T51 – Hennie Du Plessis (€32,256.23)

T51 – Grant Forrest (€32,256.23)

T51 – Marcus Helligkilde (€32,256.23)

T51 – Connor Syme (€32,256.23)

T56 – Jorge Campillo (€25,639.57)

T56 – Louis De Jager (€25,639.57)

T56 – Nathan Kimsey (€25,639.57)

T56 – James Morrison (€25,639.57)

T56 – Lukas Nemecz (€25,639.57)

T56 – Adrian Otaegui (€25,639.57)

T56 – Marcel Siem (€25,639.57)

T63 – Nick Bachem (€21,504.16)

T63 – MJ Daffue (€21,504.16)

T63 – Niklas Norgaard (€21,504.16)

T66 – Luke Donald (€18,609.37)

T66 – Stephen Gallacher (€18,609.37)

T66 – Andy Sullivan (€18,609.37)

T66 – Jeff Winther (€18,609.37)

T70 – Ugo Coussaud (€14,266.43)

T70 – Julien Guerrier (€14,266.43)

T70 – Brian Harman (€14,266.43)

T70 – Jeong weon Ko (€14,266.43)

74 – Ricardo Gouvia (€12,400.24)

How Did Rory McIlroy Perform At The Dubai Desert Classic 2024?

The Northern Irishman portrayed his brilliance at the Majlis course at the Emirates Golf Club. His Dubai Desert Classic 2024 campaign started slow with him hitting just one under par 71 in the first round on Thursday. His first-round scorecard had five birdies and four bogeys.

In the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic 2024, Rory McIlroy managed to better his score by one stroke and shot 2 under 70. He shot five birdies on the 2nd, 7th, 10th, 13, and 18th holes and three bogeys on the 8th, 9th, and 11th holes.

However, the four-time major champion reached the peak of his game in the third round on Saturday. He shot a bogey-less round of 9 under 63. His scorecard has seven birdies and a blistering eagle on the 18th hole.

Rory McIlroy needed to be cautious in the fourth round of the Dubai Desert Classic 2024 and he did the same. He shot a 2 under par 70 on Sunday and carded just one bogey to defeat Adrian Meronk by merely one stroke.

As per McIlroy’s official website, the Northern Irishman will next be seen playing at the PGA Tour-hosted AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024. The tournament will begin on February 1 and will have a prize purse of $20,000,000. The four-time major champion will certainly eye on his first PGA Tour title of the year when he next competes at Pebble Beach Golf Links.