Who Is Adam Hayes, Jon Rahm’s Caddie and How Much Does the Golfer Pay Him?

Sep 29, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Jon Rahm reacts as he walks up the 18th hole during day one fourballs round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

Adam Hayes graduated from the University of Central Florida before taking up a profession as a caddie. Having been the bagman for the likes of Webb Simpson, Jason Dufner, and many others, he has now partnered up with a huge name in golf.

Hayes has become a popular name in the golfing world in recent times, known for being the bagman of Rahm and earning a lot, as the golfer achieves success. Rahm recently even shed a few words about Hayes which gave fans a good insight into what makes his caddie special.

Jon Rahm spoke in an interview about how motivating Hayes is to him.

“I think the most important thing to understand with (Adam) is he wants to win as much as I want to win, and that’s the beauty of it.”

Added to that, he spoke about why they are very good friends. Both are quite direct and if something is bothering either of them, they confront it. That’s what kept the bond ongoing, on and off course. Also, Hayes feels somewhat the same for Jon. He never tried to change his personality but rather coped with it.

He further continued talking about his enthusiasm for the sport.

“He’s a very competitive guy on the course and a lot of people take that the wrong way when he gets mad…I’ve never judged him for it and I never will.”

Apart from this, let’s see how much Adam Hayes earned with Jon Rahm.

Jon Rahm’s on-course friend, Adam Hayes, is a top-earning caddie

In 2017, Hayes was the eighth-top-earning caddie. He earned a total of $520,000 a year. In 2023, he earned $1.3 million, which is more than his previous year’s earnings of $1 million. Below is the breakdown of the 2023 seasonal earnings of Adam Hayes-

Tournament Finish Jon Rahm’s Earnings % of Earnings Adam Hayes’ Earnings THE CJ CUP in South Carolina T4 $462,000 7% $32,340 Hero World Challenge* T8 $112,500 7% $7,875 Sentry Tournament of Champions 1 $2,700,000 10% $270,000 The American Express 1 $1,440,000 10% $144,000 Farmers Insurance Open T7 $282,750 7% $19,793 WM Phoenix Open 3 $1,380,000 7% $96,600 The Genesis Invitational 1 $3,600,000 10% $360,000 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard T39 $71,000 5% $3,550 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play T31 $113,761 5% $5,688 Masters Tournament 1 $3,240,000 10% $324,000 RBC Heritage T15 $335,000 5% $16,750 Mexico Open at Vidanta 2 $839,300 7% $58,751 Grand Total 9 $14,576,311 9% $1,339,347

With Jon Rahm joining LIV Golf now, Hayes’ earnings would spike even more. Also, the first LIV event is going to take place in Mayokaba, Mexico.