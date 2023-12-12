HomeSearch

Who Is Adam Hayes, Jon Rahm’s Caddie and How Much Does the Golfer Pay Him?

Suchita Chakraborty
|Published December 12, 2023

Jon Rahm

Sep 29, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Jon Rahm reacts as he walks up the 18th hole during day one fourballs round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Hayes graduated from the University of Central Florida before taking up a profession as a caddie. Having been the bagman for the likes of Webb Simpson, Jason Dufner, and many others, he has now partnered up with a huge name in golf.

Hayes has become a popular name in the golfing world in recent times, known for being the bagman of Rahm and earning a lot, as the golfer achieves success. Rahm recently even shed a few words about Hayes which gave fans a good insight into what makes his caddie special.

Jon Rahm spoke in an interview about how motivating Hayes is to him.

“I think the most important thing to understand with (Adam) is he wants to win as much as I want to win, and that’s the beauty of it.” 

Added to that, he spoke about why they are very good friends. Both are quite direct and if something is bothering either of them, they confront it. That’s what kept the bond ongoing, on and off course. Also, Hayes feels somewhat the same for Jon. He never tried to change his personality but rather coped with it. 

He further continued talking about his enthusiasm for the sport.

“He’s a very competitive guy on the course and a lot of people take that the wrong way when he gets mad…I’ve never judged him for it and I never will.”

Apart from this, let’s see how much Adam Hayes earned with Jon Rahm.

Jon Rahm’s on-course friend, Adam Hayes, is a top-earning caddie

In 2017, Hayes was the eighth-top-earning caddie. He earned a total of $520,000 a year. In 2023, he earned $1.3 million, which is more than his previous year’s earnings of $1 million. Below is the breakdown of the 2023 seasonal earnings of Adam Hayes-

Tournament

Finish

Jon Rahm’s Earnings

% of Earnings

Adam Hayes’ Earnings

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina

T4

$462,000

7%

$32,340

Hero World Challenge*

T8

$112,500

7%

$7,875

Sentry Tournament of Champions

1

$2,700,000

10%

$270,000

The American Express

1

$1,440,000

10%

$144,000

Farmers Insurance Open

T7

$282,750

7%

$19,793

WM Phoenix Open

3

$1,380,000

7%

$96,600

The Genesis Invitational

1

$3,600,000

10%

$360,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

T39

$71,000

5%

$3,550

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

T31

$113,761

5%

$5,688

Masters Tournament

1

$3,240,000

10%

$324,000

RBC Heritage

T15

$335,000

5%

$16,750

Mexico Open at Vidanta

2

$839,300

7%

$58,751

Grand Total

9

$14,576,311

9%

$1,339,347

With Jon Rahm joining LIV Golf now, Hayes’ earnings would spike even more. Also, the first LIV event is going to take place in Mayokaba, Mexico.

Share this article

About the author

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at The SportsRush. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Read more from Suchita Chakraborty