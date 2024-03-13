Jay Monahan Says Talks With Anthony Kim Happened Before LIV Golf Decision

Jay Monahan revealed that he talked to Anthony Kim before the golfer decided to move to LIV Golf. He stated that Kim rejected the PGAT’s offer and opted to go for the big-money circuit. Kim was once a star golfer on the tour and last played at the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship.

After a 12-year hiatus, he returned to Jeddah and played as a wild card golfer. Moreover, it was heard that Anthony’s wife and Norman persuaded him to return. Apart from this, let’s hear what Monahan did to lure the golfer and how he rejected the offer.

Anthony Kim Rejected Jay Monahan’s PGA Tour Offer

The PGA Tour commissioner started talking about how he personally didn’t talk to Kim but other members of the PGA Tour did.

“Members of our team did and they very clearly laid out what it would take for him to earn his way back to the PGA Tour. I would have liked to see him compete to make his way back to the Tour. But obviously he made a different decision.”

Then Monahan talked about the status of the tour.

“You’ve got 144 players ­competing in this championship and they’re the greatest players in the world…This is the greatest tour in the world…Strength comes from a number of different factors. It comes from the strength of your membership. You have Nick Dunlap and Matthieu Pavon and Jake Knapp, we consistently as an organisation regenerate talent and create stars.”

Monahan also talked about how the negotiations have been accelerating and that he is hoping to reach a deal with the PIF soon. But as much as Monahan seems hopeful about the deal, he’s not quite certain about his PGA Tour seat. The PGA Tour is approaching the Players Championship, which will miss out on top-tier LIV names but will still have a star-studded field.

As the positive responses to the PGAT-PIF negotiations have been received, it is expected to see the final agreement by April.