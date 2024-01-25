2024 Farmers Insurance Open: Prize Money Distribution, Purse And Field

The PGA Tour has reached Torrey Pines for its fourth event of the year, the Farmers Insurance Open. The field of the tournament will consist of 156 golfers who will be competing for a purse of $9 million, which is an increase of $3 million from last year. Also, Max Homa is the defending champion, having won a payout of $1.566 million in 2023.

But, since there’s an increase in the purse, the prize money will be an increased amount of $1.62 million with the runner-up bagging a handsome credit of $981,000. Also, the golfer who finishes in 65th place will get $19,000. The purse for this event is the second highest until now on the PGA Tour, with only the Sentry Tournament having a better purse to display. The winner of this event will not only receive a higher payout but 500 FedEx points. Now, let’s take a look at the breakdown of the prize money.

Prize Money Breakdown And Winner’s Payout Of The Farmers Insurance Open

Position Prize Money 1st $1,620,000 2nd $981,000 3rd $621,000 4th $441,000 5th $369,000 6th $326,250 7th $303,750 8th $281,250 9th $263,250 10th $245,250 11th $227,250 12th $209,250 13th $191,250 14th $173,250 15th $164,250 16th $155,250 17th $146,250 18th $137,250 19th $128,250 20th $119,250 21st $110,250 22nd $101,250 23rd $94,050 24th $86,850 25th $79,650 26th $72,450 27th $69,750 28th $67,050 29th $64,350 30th $61,650 31st $58,950 32nd $56,250 33rd $53,550 34th $51,300 35th $49,050 36th $46,800 37th $44,550 38th $42,750 39th $40,950 40th $39,150 41st $37,350 42nd $35,550 43rd $33,750 44th $31,950 45th $30,150 46th $28,350 47th $26,500 48th $25,110 49th $23,850 50th $23,130 51st $22,590 52nd $22,050 53rd $21,690 54th $21,330 55th $21,150 56th $20,970 57th $20,790 58th $20,610 59th $20,430 60th $20,250 61st $20,070 62nd $19,890 63rd $19,710 64th $19,530 65th $19,350

Max Homa, who secured the title last year over Keegan Bradley by two shots, will be defending his title this week. This is his second tournament of the year after finishing T14 at the Sentry. Apart from Homa, World No. 5, Xander Schauffele, who finished at T3 in the American Express, will also be playing in the tournament. However, The American Express winner, Nick Dunlap, who set a record of being the youngest amateur to win a PGA tour event in 114 years, went on to withdraw from the event just days before it began.

But Christiaan Bezuidenhout has promised his participation. On the list of high-profile golfers, there are also names like Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, and Ludvig Aberg. Michael Block, who missed the cut in last week’s event, will be also be seen in this tournament.

There are also other golfers on the list, like Rookie of the Year Eric Cole and Jason Day. Ryder Cup warriors Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, and Sepp Straka are also participating. Two golfers who fought injuries to get into the tournament are Daniel Berger and Will Zalatoris. Thus, it is to be seen whether Max Homa comes out triumphant this year or a new golfer bags the title.