2024 Farmers Insurance Open: Prize Money Distribution, Purse And Field
Suchita Chakraborty
|Published
The PGA Tour has reached Torrey Pines for its fourth event of the year, the Farmers Insurance Open. The field of the tournament will consist of 156 golfers who will be competing for a purse of $9 million, which is an increase of $3 million from last year. Also, Max Homa is the defending champion, having won a payout of $1.566 million in 2023.
Advertisement
But, since there’s an increase in the purse, the prize money will be an increased amount of $1.62 million with the runner-up bagging a handsome credit of $981,000. Also, the golfer who finishes in 65th place will get $19,000. The purse for this event is the second highest until now on the PGA Tour, with only the Sentry Tournament having a better purse to display. The winner of this event will not only receive a higher payout but 500 FedEx points. Now, let’s take a look at the breakdown of the prize money.
Prize Money Breakdown And Winner’s Payout Of The Farmers Insurance Open
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,620,000
|2nd
|$981,000
|3rd
|$621,000
|4th
|$441,000
|5th
|$369,000
|6th
|$326,250
|7th
|$303,750
|8th
|$281,250
|9th
|$263,250
|10th
|$245,250
|11th
|$227,250
|12th
|$209,250
|13th
|$191,250
|14th
|$173,250
|15th
|$164,250
|16th
|$155,250
|17th
|$146,250
|18th
|$137,250
|19th
|$128,250
|20th
|$119,250
|21st
|$110,250
|22nd
|$101,250
|23rd
|$94,050
|24th
|$86,850
|25th
|$79,650
|26th
|$72,450
|27th
|$69,750
|28th
|$67,050
|29th
|$64,350
|30th
|$61,650
|31st
|$58,950
|32nd
|$56,250
|33rd
|$53,550
|34th
|$51,300
|35th
|$49,050
|36th
|$46,800
|37th
|$44,550
|38th
|$42,750
|39th
|$40,950
|40th
|$39,150
|41st
|$37,350
|42nd
|$35,550
|43rd
|$33,750
|44th
|$31,950
|45th
|$30,150
|46th
|$28,350
|47th
|$26,500
|48th
|$25,110
|49th
|$23,850
|50th
|$23,130
|51st
|$22,590
|52nd
|$22,050
|53rd
|$21,690
|54th
|$21,330
|55th
|$21,150
|56th
|$20,970
|57th
|$20,790
|58th
|$20,610
|59th
|$20,430
|60th
|$20,250
|61st
|$20,070
|62nd
|$19,890
|63rd
|$19,710
|64th
|$19,530
|65th
|$19,350
Max Homa, who secured the title last year over Keegan Bradley by two shots, will be defending his title this week. This is his second tournament of the year after finishing T14 at the Sentry. Apart from Homa, World No. 5, Xander Schauffele, who finished at T3 in the American Express, will also be playing in the tournament. However, The American Express winner, Nick Dunlap, who set a record of being the youngest amateur to win a PGA tour event in 114 years, went on to withdraw from the event just days before it began.
Advertisement
But Christiaan Bezuidenhout has promised his participation. On the list of high-profile golfers, there are also names like Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, and Ludvig Aberg. Michael Block, who missed the cut in last week’s event, will be also be seen in this tournament.
There are also other golfers on the list, like Rookie of the Year Eric Cole and Jason Day. Ryder Cup warriors Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, and Sepp Straka are also participating. Two golfers who fought injuries to get into the tournament are Daniel Berger and Will Zalatoris. Thus, it is to be seen whether Max Homa comes out triumphant this year or a new golfer bags the title.
Share this article