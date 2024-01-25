HomeSearch

2024 Farmers Insurance Open: Prize Money Distribution, Purse And Field

Suchita Chakraborty
|Published

Jan 28, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; Max Homa putts for birdie on the sixteenth hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course – South Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour has reached Torrey Pines for its fourth event of the year, the Farmers Insurance Open. The field of the tournament will consist of 156 golfers who will be competing for a purse of $9 million, which is an increase of $3 million from last year. Also, Max Homa is the defending champion, having won a payout of $1.566 million in 2023. 

But, since there’s an increase in the purse, the prize money will be an increased amount of $1.62 million with the runner-up bagging a handsome credit of $981,000. Also, the golfer who finishes in 65th place will get $19,000. The purse for this event is the second highest until now on the PGA Tour, with only the Sentry Tournament having a better purse to display. The winner of this event will not only receive a higher payout but 500 FedEx points. Now, let’s take a look at the breakdown of the prize money.

Prize Money Breakdown And Winner’s Payout Of The Farmers Insurance Open

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,620,000
2nd$981,000
3rd$621,000
4th$441,000
5th$369,000
6th$326,250
7th$303,750
8th$281,250
9th$263,250
10th$245,250
11th$227,250
12th$209,250
13th$191,250
14th$173,250
15th$164,250
16th$155,250
17th$146,250
18th$137,250
19th$128,250
20th$119,250
21st$110,250
22nd$101,250
23rd$94,050
24th$86,850
25th$79,650
26th$72,450
27th$69,750
28th$67,050
29th$64,350
30th$61,650
31st$58,950
32nd$56,250
33rd$53,550
34th$51,300
35th$49,050
36th$46,800
37th$44,550
38th$42,750
39th$40,950
40th$39,150
41st$37,350
42nd$35,550
43rd$33,750
44th$31,950
45th$30,150
46th$28,350
47th$26,500
48th$25,110
49th$23,850
50th$23,130
51st$22,590
52nd$22,050
53rd$21,690
54th$21,330
55th$21,150
56th$20,970
57th$20,790
58th$20,610
59th$20,430
60th$20,250
61st$20,070
62nd$19,890
63rd$19,710
64th$19,530
65th$19,350

Max Homa, who secured the title last year over Keegan Bradley by two shots, will be defending his title this week. This is his second tournament of the year after finishing T14 at the Sentry. Apart from Homa, World No. 5, Xander Schauffele, who finished at T3 in the American Express, will also be playing in the tournament. However, The American Express winner, Nick Dunlap, who set a record of being the youngest amateur to win a PGA tour event in 114 years, went on to withdraw from the event just days before it began. 

But Christiaan Bezuidenhout has promised his participation. On the list of high-profile golfers, there are also names like Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, and Ludvig Aberg. Michael Block, who missed the cut in last week’s event, will be also be seen in this tournament. 

There are also other golfers on the list, like Rookie of the Year Eric Cole and Jason Day. Ryder Cup warriors Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, and Sepp Straka are also participating. Two golfers who fought injuries to get into the tournament are Daniel Berger and Will Zalatoris. Thus, it is to be seen whether Max Homa comes out triumphant this year or a new golfer bags the title.

 

