LIV Golfers Gear Up For International Series Oman In Hopes Of Golf Majors Qualification

LIV golfers are participating in Asian Tour events to get world-ranking points that will get them into the majors. The Masters is only two months away and the golfers are buckling up to secure their places on the loaded International Series Oman field. Moreover, there’s a good way to get into the first major and that is by coming into the top 50 of the OWGR, a week before the tournament starts.

The PGA Tour has seven and the DP World Tour has five events before the Masters 2024. Thus, these events can be a pathway to the majors. Also, LIV golfers who are suspended from the PGA and European tours can get into the majors through the different golf circuits such as the Asian Tour. Now, let’s find out how many players from the disruptive league are teeing up at International Series Oman.

The LIV golfers are targeting an Asian Tour event

This week, 21 LIV golfers have entered the field of the International Series Oman. This series has ten events in total and the tournaments are funded by the Saudi-backed league. Moreover, the events will award OWGR points along with payouts. The attempt to participate in Oman has been taken by golfers because LIV didn’t get included in the OWGR roster and their pleas have been rejected.

As a result of not getting points, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau, and Dustin Johnson are now 100th, 169th, and 238th in the world. Out of the top 21 golfers, only three golfers are within the top 100 in OWGR.

Joaquin Niemann is ranked 81st in the world and is on the International Series Oman field. Niemann, after winning the LIV Golf Mayakoba earlier in February, talked about how not being in the majors hurt him.

“I think I have a different mindset for this year. It kind of hurt me a little bit not being in the majors and I think also helped me to get motivation to kind of earn my spot back into the majors.”

Despite the obstacles, Niemann and a fellow Saudi-backed league player have found their way into the Open Championship through an Open Qualifying Series win. As far as the other majors are concerned, the US Open only takes the top 60, while the PGA Championship is heedless to these special exemptions but in certain cases considers the top 100. Thus, the event series taking place in Oman has attracted several LIV golfers so that they can qualify for majors. Here are the disruptive league’s players and their current OWGR:

Player Name Current Rank in OWGR Lucas Herbert 80 Joaquin Niemann 81 Dean Burmester 95 Louis Oosthuizen 137 David Puig 141 Mito Pereira 154 Abraham Ancer 165 Anirban Lahiri 309 Charl Schwartzel 329 Matt Jones 395 Eugenio Chacarra 411 Scott Vincent 413 Kieran Vincent 422 Sebastian Munoz 428 Jinichiro Kozuma 522 Peter Uihlein 629 Danny Lee 643 Branden Grace 715 Matthew Wolff 1,113 Carlos Ortiz 1,286 Hudson Swafford 1,786

Thus, we have to see how many LIV golfers secure their places from different tour events across the globe in the first major, the Masters Tournament.