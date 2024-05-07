Golfer Who Matched Tiger Woods’ Record Gets Invited To The PGA Championship Along With Several LIV Golfers

Earlier this year, golf pro Kazuma Kobori gained limelight when he matched golf legend Tiger Woods’ record of winning three professional titles in his first 10 starts on the PGA Tour of Australasia. Now, the 22-year-old Kiwi has a chance to share the stage with the legendary American golfer at the 2024 PGA Championship. He has joined the PGA of America’s late invitee list along with two LIV Golfers – Talor Gooch and David Puig.

Kobori was rewarded with the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit accolade last season. Interestingly, his predecessor David Micheluzzi, also received a special invite to last year’s second major.

Kobori received a special invitation for his sensational triumphs on the PGA Tour of Australasia. The golfer was informed about his invite on early Tuesday morning. If the PGA of America had not sent a special invite to the World No. 432 for the Valhalla competition, he would make his major debut at the 2024 Open Championship. However, it seems like Christmas has come early for the 22-year-old Kiwi golfer.

It will be intriguing to see what the young gun has under his sleeves when he faces the best golfers at the 2024 PGA Championship next week.

All the LIV Golfers invited to play at the 2024 PGA Championship

Before the PGA of America announced the official field list for the 106th edition of the PGA Championship, eight LIV golfers were already eligible to compete at the major which included Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Martin Kaymer, Cameron Smith, and Jon Rahm. Following that, in March 2024, Joaquin Niemann also ended up receiving a special invite for the major.

Before Tuesday, only nine LIV Golfers were set to play at Valhalla Golf Course next week. However, after the official field was announced, the number of players from the Saudi-backed league increased to 16.

Although the PGA of America announced the field on Tuesday, the League’s 2023 Individual Champion Talor Gooch leaked the information out of excitement on his X handle. Now, as per the updated field, Lucas Herbert, Dean Burmester, Adrian Meronk, David Puig, Andy Ogletree, and Patrick Reed will also be joining Gooch in the upcoming major championship.

Interestingly, the number of LIV golfers at the PGA Championship is three times more than the ones who participated at the 2024 Masters. Last year, Brooks Koepka became the first LIV golfer to win a major after he won the PGA Championship title last year. It will be interesting to see if another LIV golfer manages to grab a win at the major next week.