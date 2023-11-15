BREAKING: Rory McIlroy Shakes Golf Community With Unexpected Departure From PGA Tour Policy Board

The most active spokesperson of the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy, who had been one of the six-player directors of the PGA Tour policy board, abruptly resigned from his position on Tuesday. The news came as a shock to the golf world, owing to the fact that the Northern Irishman gave no hints about this decision while he was announcing his TGL team, Boston Common Golf, at Fenway Park last week.

This decision comes as the framework agreement approaches its deadline to come up with a structure following the $3 billion merger. McIlroy later stated personal and professional reasons to support his decision. While PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, in his statement, was full of praise for the 34-year-old’s contribution to the tour, apparently Rory wasn’t content with his position on the tour’s policy board. So, what might’ve been the reason for his sudden pullout?

Rory McIlroy and his displeasure towards his PGA Tour policy board role

McIlroy joined the PGA Tour policy board in 2022 and was supposed to serve through 2024. But as of late, he withdrew from his position on November 14, a few months before his contract was due.

Previously, in an interview, he expressed his resentment about his policy board seat when asked whether he liked being a part of the board. He said, “Not particularly, no. Not what I signed for whenever I went on the board. But yeah, the game of professional golf has been in flux for the last two years.”

On the other hand, Monahan expressed his gratitude to the four-time major winner for his unparalleled dedication to the tour. He highlighted the golfer’s bold stances in support of the PGA Tour and against LIV Golf. Added to that, he also said,

“Given the extraordinary time and effort that Rory – and all of his fellow player directors – have invested in the tour during this unprecedented, transformational period in our history, we certainly understand and respect his decision to step down in order to focus on his game and his family”

Currently, Rory is entirely devoted to his TGL endeavors with Tiger Woods. The league is scheduled to kick off in January 2024, and the tech-based league has big-shot sponsors like ESPN in the bag as well. With the launch of his new venture approaching, is Rory McIlroy’s decision worthwhile? And will it have any affect on the new venture? Only time will tell.