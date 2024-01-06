Fans Suggests Tax Write-Off As Reason Behind Bryson DeChambeau Giving Millions To Charity From $125,000,000 LIV Golf Contract

Aug 12, 2023; Bedminster, New Jersey, USA; Bryson DeChambeau walks on the ninth hole during the second round of the LIV Golf Bedminster golf tournament at Trump National Bedminster. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bryson DeChambeau was reportedly paid around $125 million for joining LIV Golf back in 2022 He had been advocating guaranteed money for golfers since he joined the breakaway series. It was evident that his thoughts on the money aspect worked at least for him. Since joining the cash-rich league, he had garnered a sum of around $20 million.

Recently, LIV Golf Updates shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) reporting about what has Bryson DeChambeau done with the money that he had earned from the Saudi-funded league. The X account took a sly dig at people calling him greedy despite the golfer investing the signing amount for “charter school, sports complex, and other charitable causes”.

A fan commented and allegedly called it writing off all the tax by disguising it as “philanthropy.”

Another fan allegedly said that Bryson DeChambeau was doing all this to avoid a “massive tax bill”.

Here are some top comments from fans claiming Bryson DeChambeau’s philanthropic work as writing of tax:

Although DeChambeau received a lot of hatred, several fans appreciated his generous efforts towards the community. Let’s look at some top comments from fans lauding him on X:

Despite the negative comments, one thing that is clear is noble efforts that the 30-year-old American has put in for the welfare of people in need.

Exploring the Earnings And Net Worth of Bryson DeChambeau

DeChambeau turned professional back in 2016. After a successful collegiate career, he moved his focus towards becoming a successful professional golfer. His biggest paycheck earlier in his career came at the 2016 RBC Heritage where he earned around $259,000 in prize money.

In the eight years that he played professional golf, DeChambeau’s earnings, as per Forbes, come closer to $68 million, and he has also received around $1 million for endorsements. Henceforth, his net worth is around $69 million.

Playing on the PGA Tour, Bryson DeChambeau has accumulated a wealth of $27,479,287 through his 144 starts. Later on, in 2022, he decided to make a move to the newly founded LIV Golf League. As per a few reports, he was offered around $125 million as signing fee. In his first event, he earned a paycheck of $560,000. In two seasons, he has earned around $20,645,677 in just 21 starts on the breakaway series.

With age on his side, DeChambeau is certainly going to win a lot of million-dollar paychecks, and strengthen his net worth. Who knows by the time he ends his career, he might have earned closer to a billion dollars.