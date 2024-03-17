mobile app bar

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman Meets PGA Tour Investor At New York Mets Baseball Game

Kunal Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Greg Norman LIV Golf

Sep 24, 2023; Sugar Grove, Illinois, USA; Greg Norman watches the action on the 11th green during the final round of the LIV Golf Chicago golf tournament at Rich Harvest Farms. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman was recently spotted with Steve Cohen at the New York Mets vs Washington Nationals baseball game on Saturday. Cohen is part of the Strategic Sports Group that recently announced a whopping $3 billion investment in the PGA Tour. However, there is no clarity on what these two businessmen talked about.

Norman shared a picture on Instagram with Cohen and wrote in the caption: “Thanks Steve. Fun arvo/evening yesterday! New @mets fan!!”

SSG is a massive group of business owners, specifically involved in sports, which is headed by Fenway Sports Group. American businessman Steve Cohen is also part of the group. It is noteworthy that the deal between the PGA Tour and the SSG is separate from the merger deal announced with the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Greg Norman getting spotted with Steve Cohen is a huge thing, especially, after reports of a secret meeting between the PIF (financial backers of LIV Golf) and the PGA Tour have surfaced. Earlier in February, the LIV Golf CEO also gave his statement regarding the PGA Tour getting an investment from the SSG. As quoted by his own Shark.com, he said,

“Let me make one thing very clear: nothing announced by other tours or investment groups changes LIV Golf’s positive trajectory or future plans,” the Australian said in a widely-circulated letter.”

PGA Tour CEO Jay Monahan Updates That Talks With LIV Golf Backers PIF Are “Accelerating”

Earlier in June 2023, the PGA Tour and the Saudi PIF dropped a surprise bomb on the entire golfing fraternity after announcing a merger deal to unify the game of golf. After that, December 31, 2023, was announced to be the date for the framework to be finalized. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, it was delayed and no new deadline was announced.

But, in a recent press conference at TPC Sawgrass, Jay Monahan updated that he has met with the PIF Chief, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, and the negotiations for the merger deal were accelerating.

“I recently met with the governor of the PIF, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, and our negotiations are accelerating as we spend time together. While we have several key issues that we still need to work through, we have a shared vision to quiet the noise and unlock golf’s worldwide potential,” Monahan said and continued, “It’s going to take time, but I reiterate what I said at the Tour Championship in August. I see a positive outcome for the PGA Tour and the sport as a whole.”

View on Website

Earlier this week on Friday, Jordan Spieth also confirmed that the Player Directors of the PGA Tour Policy Board will be meeting with the PIF. Although there is not much information regarding the secret meeting, it remains to be seen what new updates are given to the players after the meeting is held.

About the author

Kunal Singh

Kunal Singh

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Kunal is a golf journalist for The SportsRush. He is an avid golf fan with a huge inclination towards Rory McIlroy's drive and Phil Mickelson's short game. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is currently pursuing a MBA in Media Management. Before joining The SportsRush, he has already penned over 1300 articles. If not covering stories on golf, you can find him brainstorming various fiction stories, composing music, and playing snooker.

Read more from Kunal Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these