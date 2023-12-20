Where Does Phil Mickelson Live? How Much Does His San Diego Home Cost?

Phil Mickelson lives in a luxurious mansion, which is always the talk of the golf town. Mickelson’s net worth is $400 million, estimating his on-course and off-course earnings. The LIV golfer even earned a fortune through gambling ventures. Also, he’s one of the highest-earning athletes on Forbes’ official page.

Thus, it is quite likely for him to afford such a spendthrift estate. Located in Rancho Santa Fe, San Diego, the house is worth $8,100,000 and has a huge structure spread over an area of 9,500 sq. ft. Now, let’s take a look at the indoors and the outdoors of the house.

Phil Mickelson’s Gigantic Estate Has Several Exciting Facilities

The gigantic estate has six bedrooms and around nine washrooms. Apart from that, the property is extravagantly spacious. The house has a warm drawing room as well, where one can spend quality time with family. Being a golfer’s home, the house includes a gym facility for fitness and workouts. There’s even a library to read and study quietly in silence.

Phil Mickelson’s property has a backyard kitchen to host outdoor parties and evening gatherings in the ideality of California evening vibes. Apart from enjoying outdoor barbeque, one can also have recreational and golf practice sessions on the golf course attached to the house. Mickelson swings his golf club on those greens.

Added to these, the estate has a garage like any other house to facilitate the range of cars of the owner. Mickelson’s ambitious self didn’t restrict himself to owning a mansion in California. He had planned on owning the San Diego neighborhood for $70 million.

Mickelson Aimed to Own the San Diego Neighborhood

Mickelson has been planning on owning a larger piece of land than his mansion in San Diego. For 20 years, he had been spending huge amounts to own the Rancho Santa Fe neighborhood in California, USA.

In 2001, he bought his first house in the landscape. Then, in 2015, he sold his $6 million home. Before selling this house in 2005, he purchased three more estates by disbursing a total of $17.5 million.

He kept expanding his property measures with time. As per a few reports, Mickelson also invested $25 million in the 4.3-acre estate. This was not it. He continued his interest in land and bought $25 million worth of land, which was beside the previous property. The land is around $6.79 acres. Finally, as recent reports for 2023 surface, the six-time major winner is a smart businessman. He owns four residences in San Diego, along with more than eleven acres of land. The value of the property is more than $67 million.

As of now, Mickelson has another property on Jupiter Island, Florida, where he plans to move. The house structure was built in 2020. He intends to switch residences with his son.

Mickelson also owned a total of six golf courses, which are now owned by Arcis Golf. In 2021, he sold the properties to Arcis. In an interview, he stated how elated he was to work with them.

“We’re thrilled to work with Arcis Golf, and we’re entrusting them to build upon the success we’ve created so far with these properties.” Added to that, he talked about how this will help the existing business. “We were very impressed with the Arcis leadership team and their commitment to their members…and we look forward to continuing our business relationship.”

A few names of the golf courses that were sold are the Stone Canyon Club, the Rim Golf Club, Palm Valley Golf Club, and others. That sums up Mickelson’s properties so far. Being a 45-time PGA Tour winner and now playing at LIV, he has made quite the money to afford a lavish life for himself and his family.