Sony Open 2024: When and Where Will The Next PGA Tour Event be Held?

The PGA Tour is all set to move to the Sony Open 2024 after the successful conclusion of the Sentry Tournament. The next Tour event will have a field of 144 players and will be played from January 11 to January 14, 2024 at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. The tournament will follow a 72-hole format just like all the other PGA Tour events.

Back in 1999, when Sony came in as the title sponsor, the tournament changed its name to the Sony Open. It was initially established as the Hawaiian Open when it was first held in 1965. Since its inception, the tournament has been held at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. The course has a length of 7,044 yards and has par to 70 in regular 18-hole play.

The Sony Open 2024 will have a slight increase in its prize purse compared to the 2023 edition. It is now worth $8.3 million which is comparatively $400k higher than that of the previous edition’s $7.9 million prize purse. The winner will receive a paycheck of $1.494 million which is $720k higher than the 2023 champion’s $1.422 million prize money.

Who Are the Top Players Participating In The Sony Open 2024?

The PGA Tour Communications released the field list on X (formerly Twitter) on January 6. The defending champion Kim Si Woo is back again and will tee off on January 11. Hayden Buckley, who finished as solo runner-up in 2023 will also be competing in the tournament. Meanwhile, Sentry 2024 champion, Chris Kirk, has also been named for the field.

Open Championship 2023 winner Brian Harman, Sentry 2024 runner-up Sahith Theegala, 2023 US Ryder Cup team captain Zach Johnson, nine-time PGA Tour winner Matt Kuchar, former US Open Champion Gary Woodland, and European Ryder Cup team member Ludvig Aberg are some other notable names in the field of the Sony Open 2024.

20 out of the top 50 players from the Official World Golf Rankings are also announced to be part of the Sony Open 2024. The current World No. 8, Matt Fitzpatrick, is the highest-ranked player in the 144-player field. Will Zalatoris will also be making his return to the PGA Tour with the tournament.

With the field of Sony Open 2024 already announced, now, it remains to be seen whether Kim Si Woo would defend his title and record his fifth PGA Tour win in Hawaii with this tournament.