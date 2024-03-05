Who Is Austin Eckroat? Everything To Know About 2024 Cognizant Classic Winner

Austin Eckroat portrayed some brilliant golfing at the PGA National Members Club last Sunday. He defeated the likes of Erik van Rooyen and Min Woo Lee to win the 2024 Cognizant Classic. For winning his first PGA Tour title, he received a paycheck worth $1.62 million and has broken inside the top 50 (currently 49th) on the Official World Golf Rankings.

Advertisement

Born on January 12, 1999, in Edmond, Oklahoma, Eckroat decided to turn professional in 2021. He is a 6-foot-tall golfer who graduated from Oklahoma State University. As an amateur player, he won the Scott Robertson Memorial and Oklahoma Junior Boys Championships in 2015. Later in 2016, he was the champion at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley. His final two amateur wins were the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate and Querencia Cabo Collegiate which came in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Austin Eckroat has also represented the United States team at the Walker Cup in 2021. He recorded a victory in Saturday’s afternoon singles match against Angus Flanagan.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old American has made 50 starts on the PGA Tour so far. He has recently recorded a victory at the 2024 Cognizant Classic. Other than that, he has recorded five top 10 finished in the 29 events in which he has made it inside the cutline.

Is The 2024 Cognizant Classic Champion Austin Eckroat Married?

After winning his first PGA Tour title at the PGA National Members Club, Eckroat was seen posing with the trophy with a gorgeous woman. Well, that was his wife, Sally Merrill Eckroat. The couple got married in 2022 shortly after the 25-year-old completed his first season on the PGA Tour.

Sally Merrill Eckroat was born to an American couple named Joan and James Merrill. Just like her husband, Austin Eckroat, she also had an interest in sports and was a cross-country runner. She has a bachelor’s degree in the field of Public Relations and Image Management from the University of Oklahoma.

As per reports, Sally and Austin started dating each other in 2019. However, they have known each other since their childhood. Later in May 2021, the American golfer proposed to her and eventually got married to each other in November 2022.

Advertisement

Austin Eckroat’s wife is often seen supporting him at the PGA Tour events. He will next be seen at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational and hopefully, his wife will be on his side supporting him.