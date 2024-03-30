DP World Tour Pro Shoots A Remarkable Course Record In What Might Be The Biggest Turnaround In Golf

Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Espen Kofstad plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

After shooting an opening round of 81, Espen Kofstad knew that he had to go home early from the DP World Tour event currently being held in India. But then what might be the biggest turnaround in golf, happened. In the second round of the Indian Open, Kofstad secured a brilliant 62 at the end of the round, which shocked the entire golf world. Quite relevantly, the score of the first round and the second round had a difference of 19 shots.

Advertisement

On Thursday, his score was nine over after shooting five bogeys, a double-bogey, and a triple-bogey in Delhi. But since golf has always been unpredictable, the Friday round saw him make nine birdies. Also, there were two sets of three consecutive birdies in a row. He also carded an eagle on the front nine holes. Thus, he set a new course record of 10-under 62, which surpassed Shubhankar Sharma’s record of 64. After showing such an eye-catching performance, Kofstad spoke a few words about his experience!

Espen Kofstad Was Wonderstruck Following His Spectacular Round

He started the interview by stating that he couldn’t believe what had happened on Friday. He was still in disbelief and happy at the same time.

Advertisement

“I’m still shaking a little bit, today was just unbelievable, just everything came off…I holed so many putts. I’ve no idea how many feet I’ve holed, but it’s been quite the day.”

Kofstad also disclosed that he had been working on the range, and had successfully recovered from an injury.

“I’ve been working a lot on the range lately and I’ve been feeling like I’m very off coming back from injury…Everything’s been feeling horrible for the longest time, and yesterday just everything went wrong.”

Although, Thursday was a disaster for the player, he’d always remember the next day.

Advertisement

The golfer also mentioned how on Friday the birdies started favoring him and the entire round went in his accord.

“And then this morning it felt really nice and suddenly the birdies just started rolling in when I started playing…I changed my flights last night to go home tomorrow, so I’m going to have to change them again!”

Therefore, the golfer had to change his return plans yet again and stay back in Delhi for the finals. Thus, it is to see if he can take his score in a better position over the weekend and get himself under the top-20 by Sunday.