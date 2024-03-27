These PGA Tour Names Have Little Time To Earn A Spot At This Year’s Masters. This Is How They Can Save Their Dream

The Masters Tournament is around the corner and yet three PGA Tour golfers haven’t been able to secure a place at this year’s major. Triumphing in either of the two events that are remaining before the Masters Tournament—the Houston Open and the Valero Texas Open—can give a direct entry to Augusta National. But there’s a way these PGA Tour players can keep their Masters dream alive even if they don’t win.

Who are thes golfers and how could they earn a spot on the major? Let’s find out.

PGA Tour Golfers Have Other Ways Of Getting Into The Field Of The Masters Tournament

If a golfer is in the top 50 in the week before the Masters Tournament, then he’ll get an entry into the field. As per Nosferatu, the three PGA Tour golfers, Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes, and Alex Noren, can climb up the rankings even if they don’t triumph at the Houston Open or the Valero Texas Open. The golfers just need to have a good finish in these events and be at least in the top 5.

For example, Hoge is currently ranked 57th in the world and a rank under the top 5 or better could create a direct pathway to Augusta National, allowing him to make his third appearance. Hoge recently stood at T6 at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and T8 at the Genesis Invitational. But to achieve a place at the Masters, he has got to go beyond this and rank under the top 5 on the leaderboard.

Hughes, who is currently ranked 63rd, stands a chance to get into the field of the Masters if he finishes at T2 on the Memorial Park Golf Course. At the Valspar Championship, he secured the third position so he’s in proper form. A top-two finish can surely take Hughes to the field of Masters. Then, another golfer who has a chance of making it to the Masters is Noren, who is 66th on the OWGR. For that, he needs to finish T2 in either of the two events before the Masters’ week. The golfer finished T9 at the Players and will surely try to recreate that peak form.

But this week’s top 50 rankings won’t guarantee an appearance at the Masters unless the golfer is above the cut-off point in the following week. Thus, with the Houston Open and the Valero Texas Open still to take place, it is to see who makes it to the final line-up of the most-awaited major of the year.