How Many Children Does Tiger Woods Have? Everything You Need to Know

Dec 16, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods (center) and is daughter Sam Woods (left) watch as Charlie Woods lines up his putt on the fifth green during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods has two children with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren. Woods and Nordegren started dating in 2000, and a few years later, they decided to get married. In 2007, they welcomed their first child, Sam Alexis Woods, a day after Woods finished in the runner-up position in the US Open. Then, in 2009, the couple welcomed their first son, Charlie Axel Woods. Thus, Sam is two years older than her brother.

Following Charlie’s birth, the next year Tiger and Elin got divorced due to a scandal. Reports further said the divorce was due to Tiger’s extramarital affairs with multiple women during that period. Despite the separation, both Tiger and Elin tried to accompany their children as much as they could.

Tiger also tried introducing them to the world of golf from a very early age, but his daughter, Sam Alexis, was always into soccer more.

Sam Alexis: A Soccer Player and Father’s Caddie

Tiger Woods’ dearest 16-year-old daughter, Sam Alexis, was born on July 18, 2007, a day after the US Open concluded. Woods revealed that he wanted to select a name for his first child that would share a family heritage. Woods’ father preferred calling him Sam: “My father had always called me Sam since the day I was born,” and hence the name was passed down. After the angel was born, Tiuger also stated that he spent sleepless nights with his daughter.

Woods took Sam to her first golf tournament when she was only six months old. Growing up, she cheered and supported her father in many golf tournaments. But Sam found her calling in soccer rather than golf. She is an avid follower of the US Women’s National Team. Even Tiger attends all her matches and encourages her fully to pursue her dream.

Accompanying a recovering Woods to the stage, Alexis witnessed the legend’s induction into the Hall of Fame last year. There, she explained her father’s journey, which was marked by struggle following the 2021 accident.

“We didn’t know if you’d come home with two legs or not. Now not only are you about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you’re standing here on your own two feet. That is why you deserve this, because you’re a fighter.”

Tiger had a family moment at the 2023 PNC Championship, wherein Sam Alexis appeared as the caddie for the first time in a tournament. Until last year, she only cheered for the team Tiger duo, where Joe LaCava caddied for Tiger. But as LaCava serves Patrick Cantlay now, Sam decided to help her father with the golf bag.

Although Sam doesn’t prefer swinging a club much, she supports and respects Woods’ profession. Now, following in the footsteps of his father, the other junior Woods is in the making.

Charlie Woods is the Torch Bearer of Tiger’s Legacy

Charlie Woods has already started showing the aggressive flinch of Tiger on greens, clearly noticeable on the green when he plays. Also, Charlie can be seen wearing red in several tournaments, which happens to be Tiger’s lucky color. The golf prodigy also went on to win a high school state championship, a feat even senior Woods never managed to achieve.

Also, at the Notah Begay lll Junior Golf National Championship, he sealed a final 68 to land in T17. In that event, Tiger could be seen caddying him. Last week, the father-son duo played at the PNC Championship, where they finished in fifth place with 19 under. Better than last year’s performance, where they finished at T8. Given that Charlie has been guided by the best, he also practices maneuvers that mark him as an upcoming golf star. For example, his swinging trajectory closely matches Rory McIlroy‘s skills, where the body rotates and the hands hit the ball.

In an interview during PNC, Tiger reflected on how Charlie is slowly growing up before his eyes. This year, he played the same set of tees as Nelly Korda. The range is around 6600 yards. Thus, the boy is gradually growing into a professional and will soon make the tour. Another achievement Charlie had recently is that he signed with Greyson Clothier. On that occasion, a former NFL athlete congratulated him on social media. An astounding feat for a 14-year-old.

Apart from all these good things, a few notorious aspects of Charlie bother Tiger. Charlie’s addiction to his phone irks him like anything. The Hall of Famer thinks it’s a hindrance to focusing on the game. But if Charlie keeps swinging the club the way he is, the 14-year-old will slowly become a ray of hope for the PGA Tour, marking the next generation of remarkable golfers.